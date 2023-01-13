ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mysuncoast.com

The Florida Freeze starts to thaw - Much warmer by Wednesday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The good news is - Our warm-up starts today! The bad news - It’s still a cold morning. But the LAST morning with 30s to start the day. Winds gradually shift back to the South and Southeast this week. That takes us back to the 70s by Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday! And this time, we hold those warm temperatures for many days. We are tracking a number of storms developing to the west and another strong cold front to develop in Texas and Louisiana Wednesday. Computer models are not taking any of these developing cold fronts all the way through Florida. Most of them stall to the north, so our rain chances stay low and our temps stay well into the 70s for the coming weekend and the next week. Dewpoints will push back into the 50s and 60s to end the week and take us back to average humidity for January.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Temperatures drop below freezing overnight again

Sunday overnight temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s. A Frost Advisory expires for most counties east of I-95 at nine in the morning on Monday. A freeze warning is in effect for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida until nine in the morning on Monday. Monday morning begins with...
GEORGIA STATE
mymagic949.com

Florida State Fair 2023

The Florida State Fair – Find Your Fun always in Tampa, always in February – will be held on February 9-20, 2023. Tickets can be purchased online at www.floridastatefair.com , at a participating Wawa location until February 10th, or at the gate. Parking is free every day of the fair.
TAMPA, FL
wanderwithalex.com

15 Florida State Parks for Outdoor Recreation and Exploration

Florida State Parks are the ideal destinations for anyone looking for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With over 175 state parks and trails scattered throughout the Sunshine State, there are outdoor adventures waiting to be had!. From hiking, biking, and kayaking to swimming, snorkeling, and...
FLORIDA STATE
denisesanger.com

Top Sea Glass Beaches In Florida. What you need To Know.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. I love sea glass and all the colors you can find of beach glass. But finding sea glass in Florida has not been so easy. I have been asked several times, where could one find the best sea glass beaches in Florida that I thought it was time to do some research and find out.
FLORIDA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of Florida man missing since Hurricane Ian found on sunken sailboat

(CBS NEWS) — Nearly four months after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, the body of a man missing since the storm has been found in a sunken sailboat off Fort Myers Beach, Lee County officials said. The discovery of the man’s body comes just days after the same authorities announced they had found the remains of an 82-year-old woman also missing after the storm.
LEE COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Blast of cold air to leave Florida residents shivering

Colder air will sweep across the southeastern United States by the end of the week, but even though temperatures are not likely to dip close to the extreme levels recorded around Christmas, there is some risk of frost damage in parts of Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Temperatures during the brutally...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida

With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Storms continue to devastate California

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in with Sinjin Barned-Smith, a reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle who has been covering the California storms. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
CALIFORNIA STATE

