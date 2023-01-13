Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Related
Giants vs. Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 or Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
gamblingnews.com
New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, the Giants now get to face the Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Giants upset the Vikes last weekend, but do they have it in them to cause another upset? Let’s find out!. New York Giants...
Georgia Bulldogs lineman from NJ among 2 killed in wreck, school says
University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting staff member for the national champions, were killed in a car wreck early Sunday morning in Athens, the school said. Willock was a redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey, who started two games for the Bulldogs last...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission
Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission. "I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills Teammates at Training Facility Less Than Two Weeks After Cardiac Arrest
Bills linebacker Matthew Milano shared an image of Hamlin being embraced by teammates at the Orchard Park facility After Damar Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute this week, it was only time before he paid a visit to his teammates. The Bills safety, who had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition on Jan. 2, was reacquainted with some of his teammates during a visit to the team's Orchard Park practice facility on Saturday, a person...
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
Look: Eagles Injury Report Had Notable Omission
On Tuesday, the Eagles released their initial injury report for the divisional round of the playoffs. Fans quickly noticed that Jalen Hurts wasn't on it. Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder sprain since Dec. 18. He missed two games for the Eagles before returning in Week 18. The fact ...
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
Browns hire former Eagles coach as their defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Schwartz’s career has come full circle with the Cleveland Browns, after beginning his NFL career here and now being hired as defensive coordinator on Tuesday to replace the fired Joe Woods. Schwartz was selected from a pool of candidates to replace Woods that included Steelers...
This chicken parm in Miami was named best in the U.S. Does it live up to the hype?
National media has called the chicken parm from Klime Kovaceski at Crust restaurant in Miami the best in the country. Is it?
DraftKings Ohio promo code secures our favorite offer for OH bettors today: Bet $5 Get $200 in bonus bets
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, sports lovers in Ohio gambling on any sporting event this month can obtain a Bet $5, Get $200...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher Finally Freed!
By Ken Hissner: On my most recent visit to the Veteran’s Administration in Coatesville, PA, I was told by retail store employee Jimmy Clark, Jr. about a former boxer now living there at the VA who was Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher. He was released from prison after 28 years.
bet365 Ohio bonus code secures Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits deal for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our bet365 promo code, new users in Ohio betting on any game in January 2023 can get a Bet $1, Get $200 in...
BetMGM new customers: Bet $10, Get $200 in site credit for NBA
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, NBA fans betting on the NBA can obtain a Bet $10, Get $200 in site credit deal when you...
