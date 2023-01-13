Bills linebacker Matthew Milano shared an image of Hamlin being embraced by teammates at the Orchard Park facility After Damar Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute this week, it was only time before he paid a visit to his teammates. The Bills safety, who had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in Cincinnati in critical condition on Jan. 2, was reacquainted with some of his teammates during a visit to the team's Orchard Park practice facility on Saturday, a person...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO