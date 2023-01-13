Read full article on original website
Excited for The Mandalorian Season 3? Hope You Watched The Book of Boba Fett First
These days, with multi-platform universes, series, sequels, and spin-offs being greenlit at a breakneck pace, and characters bleeding over from property to property, keeping up with your favorite characters now feels like a full-time job. The latest victim of this phenomenon appears to be The Mandalorian, which unveiled the trailer for its highly anticipated third season during the NFL playoffs this weekend—but ultimately left some fans wondering what they’d missed.
The Other Dive Watch Magnum, P.I. Made Famous Is Finally Back
The 1980s were a fertile decade for menswear, from Giorgio Armani’s billowy suits to Perry Ellis’ chunky cable knits to Ralph Lauren’s redux of classic Americana. Not all of the guys who defined ‘80s style, however, were designers. From 1980 to 1988 a Navy SEAL-turned private investigator named Thomas Magnum (Tom Selleck, at the height of his fame) made an indelible mark on the culture with a wardrobe of aloha shirts and high-waisted jeans, along with, of course, one of the greatest mustaches in TV history. Accentuated by a Detroit Tigers cap, a pair of white boat shoes, and a red Ferrari 308 GTS, Selleck’s look defined a specific type of laid-back masculinity for a generation, and remains as unimpeachably cool in 2023 as it was at the height of the cocaine chic era.
Twenty Years of Spike Lee's 25th Hour, a Film That "Gets Bigger in Stature Every Year"
Spike Lee felt insulted. In the weeks and months following the the tragic events of September 11, 2001, Hollywood engaged in a comprehensive sanitization process, cutting out glimpses of the World Trade Center from upcoming New York-set movies like Zoolander and Mr. Deeds, as well as a trailer for the first Spider-Man.. “Like it never existed,” Lee tells GQ over the phone. “Like New Yorkers or Americans aren’t strong enough to see the image of the World Trade Center anymore, which I thought was fucking ridiculous. I thought that was weak.”
Kid Cudi Dashes Hopes of His Joint Album with Travis Scott: “The Moment Has Passed”
In a flurry of social media posts, Kid Cudi provided fans with several promising updates about his forthcoming projects, while dashing the hopes for one high-profile release that fans have been anticipating for years. In a December 21 tweet, Cudi responded to a fan asking if The Scotts, his much-hyped joint album with Travis Scott, was still in the works.
Golden Globes 2023: Here’s All the Best Menswear on the Red Carpet
You may have worked a full day already, but it’s time to perk up—’cause it’s a Golden Globes Tuesday night, baby, and we’re alive. Tonight’s show marks a return to broadcast for the Globes, which spent last year relegated from the small screen to the…even smaller screen, with the 2022 winners being announced on Twitter.
The Best Movies of 2022
Two years ago when theater chains were closing and huge films were debuting in our living rooms, it might've been hard to imagine a movie year as harmonious as this. But yet, even if things will never be as they once were, we're inching closer back to equilibrium and 2022 is proof positive. The list below represents a pretty even mix of true-blue silver screen smashes, a few streaming originals and some smaller but no less entertaining films that might've been easier to see at home if you couldn't make it to your local arthouse theater. From a blockbuster three decades in the making, to James Cameron's triumphant return, these are our picks for the best movies of the year.
Seth Rogen Accessorized His Great Outfit With Yet Another Great Outfit
Seth Rogen's streak of stellar low-key fits has earned the semi-professional ceramicist several nods here at GQ, including a cover and a spot on the short list of our Most Stylish Men of 2022. In the new year, we’re relieved to report, Rogen shows no sign of taking his slip-on-shod foot off the proverbial gas.
"Weird Al" Yankovic Breaks Down His Most Iconic Tracks
“Weird Al” Yankovic breaks down his most iconic tracks including ‘My Bologna,’ ‘White And Nerdy,’ ‘Another One Rides The Bus,’ ‘Eat It,’ ‘Amish Paraside,’ ‘I Love Rocky Road,’ ‘Smells Like Nirvana,’ ‘Dare To Be Stupid,’ ‘Albuquerque,’ ‘Fat,’ ‘Polka Face,’ ‘Like A Surgeon,’ and ’Hardware Store.’ "My Bologna" music video courtesy of Randy Kerdoon. Director - Graham Corrigan Director of Photography - Grant Bell Editor - Gerard Zarra Talent - "Weird Al" Yankovich Producer - Kristen Rakes Associate Producer - Sam Dennis Production Managers - Andressa Pelachi & Peter Brunette Production Coordinator - Carolina Wachockier Talent Booker - Mica Medoff Camera Operator - Shay Eberle Gunst Audio - Paul Cornett Production Assistant - Brock Spitaels Groomer - Vanessa Rene Post Production Supervisor - Rachael Knight Supervising Editor - Rob Lombardi Assistant Editors - Diego Rentsch & Billy Ward.
Danny Trejo Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Danny Trejo breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Heat,' 'Blood In, Blood Out,' 'Desperado,' 'From Dusk Till Dawn,' 'Spy Kids,' 'Machete,' 'King of the Hill,' 'Rick and Morty,' 'Bad Ass,' 'It's A Wonderful Binge' and 'Breaking Bad.'. It’s A Wonderful Binge is available to stream exclusively...
Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay in New TikTok Video
Noah Schnapp, one of the young stars of Stranger Things has come out as gay. Schnapp shared the news in a tongue-in-cheek TikTok, using the popular soundbite, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious” while adding on-screen text that reads, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was, ‘We know.’” (Schnapp has more than 31 million TikTok followers, and his frequent use of the social media platform was poked fun at when he and co-star Maya Hawke appeared on The Tonight Show.)
Jerrod Carmichael, Regina Hall and Jennifer Coolidge Kept the 2023 Golden Globes from Playing It Too Safe
The embattled Golden Globes celebrated its 80th birthday on its best behavior. The hushed piano music—provided by Chloe Flower, who stuck around for the rest of the show—set a tone reinforced by the soft lighting and conspicuous absence of boisterousness. It’s as if the Hollywood Foreign Press Association issued a memo warning all in attendance to play it cool, there’s a lot riding on tonight going well, and if you want us to come back next year to give you more awards you’d better not screw it up.
In Praise of the Unfilmable Novel
I picked up Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel White Noise as a younger, more impressionable reader and thought, “Damn, now this is a novel.” I'm sure I was not alone in this; as he was for lots of other folks, DeLillo was my gateway drug for more out there later 20th-century American fiction, from Paul Auster to David Foster Wallace. Yet not once did I think “Gee, I’d like to see this made into a movie.”
Turns Out, You’re Not a Famous Guy Until You Own a Book and a Film Camera
If you had to make a list of the 10 essential things you like to keep on your person at all times, what would you choose? Mine would probably include a bottle of Kiehl’s Musk and one of those bright blue, perfectly humongous Ikea FRAKTA shopping bags. But, if...
The 2023 Golden Globes Was the Year’s First Menswear Vibe Check
As an institution, the Golden Globes is many things, but as the first major awards show of the calendar year, it is a valuable, multi-purpose litmus test: Hollywood industry watchdogs use it to predict how the rest of awards season may go, and other industry watchdogs (like yours truly) see it as a useful barometer to gauge what the big formalwear trends of the year may be—which, in turn, may inform what we non-celebrities might end up wearing in the coming months.
