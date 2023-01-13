ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ja Morant’s viral dunk left Kevin Durant speechless

Ja Morant’s thunderous dunk on Saturday night went viral. It also left Kevin Durant speechless. The Nets superstar was only able to tweet a slew of crying memes in reference to the 6-foot-3 Morant’s vicious third-quarter throw down over 6-foot-10 Pacers defender Jalen Smith in the Grizzlies 130-112 win. Durant wasn’t the only NBA player struggling to find the words after the Memphis star rattled the rim. “OMGGGGGGGGGG,” two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas tweeted. Morant himself called the jam his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he told reporters. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” With the wait over, NBA stars past and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Basketball MVP Traded In Major Deal

While a ton of people were watching the playoffs for the National Football League, one of the biggest stories in all of sports came in the basketball world. In the Women's National Basketball League offseason, a major trade was made that may shake up the entire league.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement

WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.

