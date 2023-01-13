Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Set to OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Internet-Famous Taco Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Growing cafe chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Related
"I Want Russell Westbrook Arrested Immediately," Lakers Fan Was Pissed Too Much After The Lakers Lost Against The 76ers
A Lakers fan couldn't control their anger and wanted Russell Westbrook to be arrested for missing the final shot against the 76ers.
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
"Stephen Curry Will Be Pissed If They Do Nothing", Executive Claims Curry Wants Warriors To Make A Trade
Stephen Curry is said to be waiting for the Golden State Warriors' strategy ahead of trade deadline.
Magic Johnson explains why he was scared to leave his apartment during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers
Johnson admitted that he didn't want to go out of his house because of all the pressure he was going through in his rookie year
LeBron James Reveals His Real Thoughts On Russell Westbrook's Final Play Against Joel Embiid
LeBron James reacted to Russell Westbrook's final play against Joel Embiid in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Julius Randle's Son Wrestled A Kid To The Ground After They Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball
Julius Randle's son trying to snatch the ball from his teammates goes viral on Twitter.
Ja Morant’s viral dunk left Kevin Durant speechless
Ja Morant’s thunderous dunk on Saturday night went viral. It also left Kevin Durant speechless. The Nets superstar was only able to tweet a slew of crying memes in reference to the 6-foot-3 Morant’s vicious third-quarter throw down over 6-foot-10 Pacers defender Jalen Smith in the Grizzlies 130-112 win. Durant wasn’t the only NBA player struggling to find the words after the Memphis star rattled the rim. “OMGGGGGGGGGG,” two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas tweeted. Morant himself called the jam his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he told reporters. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” With the wait over, NBA stars past and...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says DeMarcus Cousins & Meyers Leonard Both Looked ‘Great’ In Workout
The Los Angeles Lakers are continually looking for ways to improve their roster and with 10-day contracts now being an option, the team has begun working out free agents. The Lakers have already given an opportunity to wing Sterling Brown, but theyalso recently took a look at a pair of big men in DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.
LeBron James Couldn't Believe Ja Morant's Amazing Poster Dunk
LeBron James took to Instagram to express his disbelief at Ja Morant's epic dunk.
Warriors Star Draymond Green Finally Reveals What Caused His Pre-Season Fight With Jordan Poole
Draymond gets brutally honest on his mindset when he punched Jordan Poole.
Charles Barkley Trolls The Knicks After Kenny Smith Says They Are 'Only One Piece Away'
Chuck says the Knicks 'aren't close' to being title contenders.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Basketball MVP Traded In Major Deal
While a ton of people were watching the playoffs for the National Football League, one of the biggest stories in all of sports came in the basketball world. In the Women's National Basketball League offseason, a major trade was made that may shake up the entire league.
Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement
WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
"Afrakan Liberation" is Kyrie Irving's New Sneaker Message
Kyrie Irving continues to share his political beliefs with hand-written messages on Nike shoes.
Blockbuster Trade Scenario: New York Knicks Acquire Bradley Beal
This trade sends Bradley Beal to the New York Knicks.
Comments / 0