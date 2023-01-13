Read full article on original website
Wheeler Says Education Is His Top Priority For 2023 Legislative Session
Des Moines, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa Legislative session continues its second week. We had a chance to talk with District 4 State Representative Skyler Wheeler, who represents Lyon County and the northern part of Sioux County, including the city of Sioux Center and the Sioux County portion of the city of Sheldon, and we asked him about his priorities for 2023.
Egg Prices Are Up Due To Avian Flu
Urbandale, Iowa — The avian flu has affected not only wild birds but our egg-laying hens as well. That’s from the Executive Director of the Iowa Egg Council and Iowa Poultry Association, Kevin Stiles. He says avian flu is transmitted from bird to bird. Wild birds carried the avian flu when they passed through Iowa as they flew south for the winter. The wild birds then transmitted the avian flu to laying hens, among other poultry.
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
Improvements To Highway 71 To Make Getting Around Lakes Area Easier; New Website Unveiled
Spirit Lake, Iowa — Many people from our area have lake homes or spend a significant amount of time in the Iowa Great Lakes area each summer, and in fact, throughout the year. The Iowa Department of Transportation tells us a new construction project will help make getting around the area between Arnolds Park and Okoboji a lot easier.
Winter Storm Watches Issued, Potential For 6+ Inches Of New Snowfall
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued Winter Storm Watches for our broadcast area. It is to be in effect from 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday through 6:00 A.M. on Thursday. From the National Weather Service:. IAZ001>003-MNZ089-090-SDZ066-067-171745- /O.EXA.KFSD.WS.A.0001.230118T1200Z-230119T1200Z/ Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Nobles-Jackson-Turner-Lincoln- 345 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH...
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
