Why Ernie Malik In NCIS: Hawaii Looks So Familiar
CBS' "NCIS" has always been the comfort food of network television in more ways than one. It contains all your favorite elements of procedural drama and there is a lot of it. Who would have guessed that the backdoor pilot of "JAG" would go on to be such a long-running success? But a success it is, so much so that it has spawned a collection of spin-offs. And as the MCU has already discovered, "NCIS" has also explored the concept extended universes.
Garrett Hedlund Explains The Breakneck Process That Led To Taylor Sheridan's Tusla King
The hits just keep on coming for Taylor Sheridan. As a showrunner, Sheridan first rose to prominence with the absurdly popular contemporary neo-western series "Yellowstone" – which catapulted the actor and filmmaker into superstardom. Sheridan has since transformed that success into a veritable empire of television drama, creating shows like "Mayor of Kingstown," "1883," and "1923," each of which achieved an unprecedented level of viewership the moment they were released.
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Why Alan Keene From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar
In the early days of "Yellowstone," when John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) biggest problems were stolen cattle, land baron Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), and the occasional family squabble, everything seemed so simple. In the land disputes, though, the Dutton family has to contend with the suits — like Alan Keene. Alan is a lawyer we see in Season 1, Episodes 1 and 3 — in fact, he's the third character we see in the show. In his first scene, he argues in court against Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), trying to break up the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In Episode 3, he returns to temper Dan Jenkins' fiercer instincts, talking him down from seeking legal recourse after John moved a tributary to thwart Dan's plans. Alan then tries to talk Dan out of flirting with John's glass-shards-tornado of a daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Dan doesn't listen, of course.
Who Plays The TV Dad In Progressive's Sitcom-Inspired Campaign?
When it comes to shopping, buying insurance isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind. While daunting, finding good coverage is necessary to be an adult. To make a mind-numbing activity seem a little more exciting, insurance companies usually try to make their commercials fun and memorable in a way that still gets their point across. As such, many big insurance companies have a gimmick to help make their products stand out in a crowded industry. Geico has a talking gecko, Liberty Mutual has Doug, Allstate has the mayhem commercial guy Dean Winters, and Progressive has Flo, the bubbly but fictional salesperson played by Stephanie Courtney (via Insider).
Criminal Minds' Showrunner Doubted If Zach Gilford Would Agree To Play A Villain
Zach Gilford's advent on "Criminal Minds: Evolution" constitutes one of the greatest threats the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) has ever faced. In the wake of the pandemic, Gilford's serial-killing dramatis persona, Elias Voit, creeps his way onto the murky scene, but he's definitely not alone. No, this unpredictable unsub not only wreaks havoc on the public, but Elias is seemingly responsible for creating an entire network of mass murderers! And the actor portraying the latest baddie to threaten the "Criminal Minds" landscape entertains his own ideas about what makes Mr. Voit so treacherous.
Whatever Happened To Gabriel From Supernatural?
Gabriel aka Loki aka The Trickster (Richard Speight Jr.) was among the many characters encountered by Dean and Sam Winchester (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) in their demon-and-monster-hunting adventures, but the lovable jokester was one of the more common guests in the world of "Supernatural." Speight appeared in 12 episodes of "Supernatural," his last appearance being in 2018 (per IMDb).
Why Chaplain Orlovsky From Chicago Fire Looks Familiar
Because its events take place at the mother of all hectic workplaces, "Chicago Fire" has featured tons and tons of characters over the years. Some of the actors behind the many people who walk through the doors of Firehouse 51 have made their name on the show, while others have already been well-known for their other work before joining the eternally gasp-worthy "One Chicago" franchise.
What The Shoe Represents In Nope, According To Jordan Peele
After back-to-back successes with "Get Out" and "Us," Jordan Peele returned in 2022 with his third feature film, "Nope." The movie proved to be a surprising examination of the filmmaking process itself and of the spectacles audiences indulge in. That theme is communicated in part through the character of Jupe (Steven Yeun), a former child star on a sitcom called "Gordy's Home." He's also one of the survivors of that show's cast, who were attacked by the chimpanzee Gordy during a taping.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Film Starring Michael B. Jordan Just Nabbed John Wick's Director
Based on the popular book and video game series, "Rainbow Six" is headed to the big screen (via The Hollywood Reporter). In 1998, famed author Tom Clancy, who wrote the "Jack Ryan" series of thrillers, wrote the book on which the video games and upcoming film are based. The book debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list when it first came out. Then, two weeks after the book's release, a video game entitled "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six," which was developed concurrently with the novel, was released. Over 20 games and expansion packs bearing the moniker have been produced since.
Nearly 90,000 Warrior Nun Fans Demand A Third Season From Netflix
Religion is a source of power for many different kinds of people. From holy rituals that provide solace and comfort, to celebrations for milestones like marriage, religion is definitely a significant component of many lives. Of course, there's also the rare occasion when one is inducted into a holy order and tasked with fighting extra-planar entities after an ancient artifact is inserted into one's back — but then again, esoteric actions can sometimes be a little hard to understand. Joking aside, "Warrior Nun" picks up with the miraculous resurrection of Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), and she is immediately tossed into a world that many don't even realize exists.
Road To Perdition Details Only Huge Fans Know About The Tom Hanks Hit
Sam Mendes' sophomore endeavor, "Road to Perdition," may have not garnered the incredible Oscar buzz of his directorial debut "American Beauty," but the 2002 pic still boasted a highly lauded, award-winning cast and crew. The pic, an elegiac gangster film, explored the complexity of the father-son bond and the lengths some fathers go to protect their sons.
Why Vostanik Sabatino From NCIS: LA Looks So Familiar
"NCIS: Los Angeles" is currently airing its 14th season of procedural action on CBS, making it one of the longest tenured spin-off series in the current small screen landscape. That may come as a surprise to many, as "NCIS: LA" is also a series that feels like its flying well under the radar these days. And given its enduring popularity, it'll likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
The Best Part Of Blue Bloods' Family Dinners Are The Arguments, In Tom Selleck's Opinion
Tom Selleck's breadth of work on television began with the actor spending years portraying smaller roles on TV shows like "The Young and the Restless," "Mannix," and "The Streets of San Francisco," but Selleck hit it big when he landed the titular role in "Magnum, P.I." However, despite his enormous success playing the private eye in the 1980s, today's audiences are more accustomed to seeing Selleck in the role of New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on "Blue Bloods."
The Last Of Us Makes Significant Changes To Ellie And Marlene's Relationship (& Why This Could Be Trouble)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1. As Neil Druckman, the creator of "The Last of Us," told Nerd Reactor in 2013, "For the origins of the game, the high[-]level goal was to see if we can do a whole game based on a relationship. We started the story with two characters who don't know each other, barely even like each other. Through game play, through story, through art, through music, and by the end of it, you as a player will totally buy that these characters are willing to do anything and everything for each other."
The Last Of Us Made Viewership History With Its HBO Premiere
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation takes Naughty Dog's legendary video game and brings its dark tone to glorious live action. The game's writer and creative director Neil Druckmann and "Chernobyl's" Craig Mazin are a good team to bring the Cordyceps apocalypse's visually distinct aftermath to a new medium, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay do a great job as grizzled survivor Joel and the irreverent, immune Ellie.
