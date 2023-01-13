The names of the officers who fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley after a domestic incident have been released by police. The two Putnam County Sheriff's Office officers who shot the man dead in Southeast on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife have been identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy Shane Haley, according to state police.

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO