ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Comments / 4

Pathfinder64
4d ago

Seriously, how many times is Winnie going to get locked up before he actually sees the inside? What’s that? His 4th pending case now?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting ID'd After Domestic Incident In Southeast

The names of the officers who fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley after a domestic incident have been released by police. The two Putnam County Sheriff's Office officers who shot the man dead in Southeast on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife have been identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy Shane Haley, according to state police.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man arrested four times; fails to appear in court

OWN OF NEWBURGH – A man arrested four times in 2022 by Newburgh Town Police has skipped all of his court appearances, so warrants have been issued for his arrest. Police want Adam Murphy, 34, for grand larceny, petit larceny and bail jumping. He was arrested in January, June...
NEWBURGH, NY
WNYT

Man arrested after choking woman

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he choked a woman in Hudson. Hudson police say Jonathan Jones – who also goes by the name ‘smash’ choked the woman, and fired a gun. Police say Jones is a violent convicted felon, and an order of...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Elderly man critically injured in fire; airlifted to hospital (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Arlington firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on Hooker Avenue Tuesday morning and located a victim in critical condition. The elderly victim was injured during a fire in the kitchen and subsequently airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. Arlington Fire Department Chief Bill...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police give additional details about Friday’s Waryas Park exercise

POUGHKEEPSIE – The presence of the New York State Police Dive Team, combined with the closing of lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon caused a tremendous amount of speculation from the public. The troopers, many from Troop F on the west side of the river declined to provide the reason for their presence, which caused further speculation.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy