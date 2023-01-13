Read full article on original website
Pathfinder64
4d ago
Seriously, how many times is Winnie going to get locked up before he actually sees the inside? What’s that? His 4th pending case now?
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Woodstock Invites Entire Town to Chanukah CelebrationBryce GruberWoodstock, NY
Related
Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting ID'd After Domestic Incident In Southeast
The names of the officers who fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley after a domestic incident have been released by police. The two Putnam County Sheriff's Office officers who shot the man dead in Southeast on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife have been identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy Shane Haley, according to state police.
Town of Wallkill man who thought he was shooting a police officer sentenced to 7 1/2 years
Hector Luna’s victim survived being shot in the stomach point-blank but told prosecutors he didn’t want to relive the ordeal if the case went to trial.
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
Not Lovin’ It: DWI Arrest At Hudson Valley McDonald’s Drive-Thru
A not local to the Hudson Valley person got more than her fast food order while visiting a local McDonald's drive-thru window last weekend. It isn't uncommon to want to grab some nuggets or a burger after having a few, but having a driver would have been a better choice for this motorist.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Orange County
A traffic stop led to an alleged drug arrest of two Brooklyn men in the town of Newburgh. Andrew Caesar, 43, and Maxwell Coddett, 46, each face several charges.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release names of police officers who ‘took action’ in fatal shooting of perp
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – State Police on Monday released the names of the two officers “required to take action” on January 10 when they shot and killed a man who was stabbing his girlfriend in Putnam County. They were identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested four times; fails to appear in court
OWN OF NEWBURGH – A man arrested four times in 2022 by Newburgh Town Police has skipped all of his court appearances, so warrants have been issued for his arrest. Police want Adam Murphy, 34, for grand larceny, petit larceny and bail jumping. He was arrested in January, June...
Uber Ride From Hell Ends With Arrest of Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley Uber driver's fare ended in police lights and an arrest. Police say the incident happened after a Saugerties woman ordered an Uber to pick her up on Saturday afternoon. Danita Brocius of Highland was apparently still inside the vehicle when the driver decided to stop at the Mountain View Market on Blue Mountain Road.
Officials: 4 people escape injury from fiery van in Goshen
It happened outside a home on the corner of West and North Church streets just before 5 p.m. in Goshen.
WNYT
Man arrested after choking woman
A man is facing multiple charges after police say he choked a woman in Hudson. Hudson police say Jonathan Jones – who also goes by the name ‘smash’ choked the woman, and fired a gun. Police say Jones is a violent convicted felon, and an order of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Elderly man critically injured in fire; airlifted to hospital (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Arlington firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on Hooker Avenue Tuesday morning and located a victim in critical condition. The elderly victim was injured during a fire in the kitchen and subsequently airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. Arlington Fire Department Chief Bill...
Suspect arrested following gunfire incident in Hudson
According to the victim, the suspect choked her and discharged a firearm.
ID Released Of Man Killed By Police After Domestic Incident In Hudson Valley
The identity of a man who was fatally shot by police to prevent him from killing a woman he had abducted has been released. Earlier Report - Update: Woman Saved In Police Shooting In Southeast Hospitalized With Severe InjuriesState Police identified the man as 34-year-old Carmel residen…
Shots fired in Poughkeepsie, occupied vehicle hit by bullets
Officers were called in for reports of shots fired and found an occupied vehicle had been struck with gunfire.
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Alleged drunk drivers blamed for 2 area crashes
Despite their differences, both cases are being blamed on a familiar travel foe: alcohol.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police give additional details about Friday’s Waryas Park exercise
POUGHKEEPSIE – The presence of the New York State Police Dive Team, combined with the closing of lower Main Street in Poughkeepsie Friday afternoon caused a tremendous amount of speculation from the public. The troopers, many from Troop F on the west side of the river declined to provide the reason for their presence, which caused further speculation.
Deputies shoot, kill man found stabbing abducted woman in Upstate NY, police say
Southeast, N.Y. — A man found stabbing a woman he was suspected of abducting this week in Upstate New York has been shot and killed by police, troopers said. The woman the man is accused of attacking is in critical condition, troopers said. The domestic violence incident started Tuesday...
'Unruly' Arlington HS Student Injures Several Staff Members, Police Say
An "unruly" male student allegedly injured several staff members when they attempted to restrain him at a Hudson Valley high school. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Arlington High School, located at 1157 Route 55, in Lagrangeville. According to Capt. John Watterson...
String of vehicle break-ins rattles Wappingers Falls
Police in Wappingers Falls say they have seen a string of car break-ins lately, and they want the public's help catching their perp.
Comments / 4