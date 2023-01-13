Effective: 2023-01-15 15:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-15 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Sierra, Otero, southern Hidalgo, Luna, and Dona Ana counties. In Texas, El Paso and northern Hudspeth Counties. * WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are likely, which could reduce visibility.

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO