Rivers Casino temporarily closed after cracked pipe leaks

At least a part of Rivers Casino is closed after a reported cracked pipe led to a mess near the slot machines.

Susan Leseman tells KDKA Radio she was playing one of the slot machines when another woman told her that water was spraying on the machines and floor.

She says it happened near the Wheelhouse restaurant.

Leseman says the water kept spreading and caused a “total mess.”

The casino released the following statement: Rivers Casino Pittsburgh has temporarily closed after a cracked refrigeration pipe leaked onto the gaming floor this afternoon. Repairs are being made and cleanup is underway. Please watch the casino’s website and social media for reopening times. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The water coming out also appeared to be a green color.

No word on how long the Casino will be closed, but Leseman says some those playing didn’t want to leave.

“They’re thinking they’re going to hit the money, so people don’t want to leave the machines because they’re playing and this lady comes by and says please leave, evacuate and this guy looked over and said ‘I’m still winning’, She said, ‘sir you have to evacuate’,” said Leseman.

She added with everyone leaving at once traffic getting out of the casino was heavy.

KDKA Radio is waiting for an update from Rivers Casino.