Effective: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Curry County; De Baca County; Estancia Valley; Roosevelt County; South Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Estancia Valley, South Central Highlands, Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County, and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on north to south oriented roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized blowing dust may reduce visibility.

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO