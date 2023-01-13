ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer makes appointment to Board of State Canvassers

By Ashley Taylor
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZWYL_0kE1WTR200

On Friday, Jan. 13, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the re-appointment of Mary Ellen Gurewitz, a Democrat from Detroit, and Richard Houskamp, a Republican from Grand Rapids, to the Board of State Canvassers.

Mary Ellen Gurewitz spent several decades practicing union-side labor law in both the private and public sectors. She earned her J.D. from Wayne State University School of Law and studied at the University of Michigan for her undergraduate degree. Gurewitz's appointment for the Democrats commences on Feb. 1, 2023, and ends on Jan. 31, 2027.

Richard Houskamp is the CEO of Neural Planet and the managing partner of Visitworks. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Calvin University. Housekamp will represent the Republicans starting Feb.1, 2023, and ending Jan. 31, 2027.

In a press statement, the Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser stated "Richard Houskamp has proven himself to be an honest and dedicated protector of election integrity, and I congratulate him today on being reappointed to his position on the Board of State Canvassers. I have no doubt Richard Houskamp will continue to advocate for transparency and security in our elections as a board member."

The job of the Board of State Canvassers is the canvas and certify statewide elections for legislative districts that cross county lines and all judicial offices, with the exception to judge of the Probate Court. The board also conducts ballot recounts for statewide offices, canvasses nomination petitions filed with the Secretary of State's Office, assigns ballot designations, adopts ballot language for statewide ballot proposals and approves electronic voting systems for the state of Michigan.

The board consists of 4 members — 2 members from each political party — who are nominated by their state and central committees. The appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Michigan Senate.

Comments / 2

Related
gandernewsroom.com

Democratic Leaders Detail Tax Plans to Help Lift Michiganders Out of Poverty

MICHIGAN—Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit, Democratic leaders said during a press conference last week. “Rolling back...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power

Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan lawmakers look to put money back in residents' pockets

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan lawmakers are working to get rid of the retirement tax, which will save Michiganders hundreds of dollars a year. Everyone's pockets are feeling inflation, even seniors who are on a fixed income. "Savings are dwindling, if they haven't already dwindled. People are living paycheck to paycheck. Seniors amongst them," Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler said.In Beeler's recently-proposed House Bill 4008, he said it would bring relief to seniors as early as this year. He said with more than $9 billion in the general fund, it's time to put money back in Michiganders' pockets. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Rachel...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation

State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’

The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept

Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
MICHIGAN STATE
mea.org

Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce

After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Counties With the Most Crimes Committed

Every state has areas where crime seems to be more prevalent. Higher crime rates are typically associated with more urban areas, as well as those that have experienced an economic downturn, but that's not always the case. Each year, the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center division compiles statistical...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy