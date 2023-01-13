ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Check out these MLK Day events throughout metro Detroit

By Alisha Dixon
 4 days ago
Monday, January 16 is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, also known as MLK Day. The national holiday is celebrated throughout the U.S. in honor of the iconic civil rights leader.

First observed in 1986, MLK Day was made a federal holiday three years after President Ronald Reagan.

The day marks Dr. King's birthday, which is Jan. 15. Dr. King visited Detroit many times during his life.

Most notably, Dr. King's iconic "I Have a Dream" speech was first given at the Walk to Freedom march on June 23, 1963 in Detroit more than two months before the March on Washington on August 28, 1963.

To commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, many local municipalities and organizations are set to host MLK Day events throughout metro Detroit.

Check out the list of events below:

Jan 16 - 2023 MLK Day at THE WRIGHT

MLK Prayer Breakfast — 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Workshops and Programming — 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
The museum will feature free educational workshops and family-friendly programming for the day they will include:

  • Two "Tipping the Poem” Poetry workshops led by Poet Tawana Petty (11am and 1pm)
  • Restore the Dream Workshop (all day)
  • What's Your Dream Workshop (all day)
  • Tipping the Scales of Justice Workshop (all day)

Feature Film: Who We Are: A Chronicle on Racism in America — 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

President's Lecture Series | 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
The first lecture features Charles M. Blow, an American journalist, commentator and op-ed columnist for The New York Times and current political analyst for MSNBC. Mr. Blow is also the author of the critically acclaimed New York Times best-selling memoir, Fire Shut Up in My Bones. His second book is called, The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto.

Jan 16 - 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration

Peace Walk — 9:00 AM
Hope United Methodist Church
26275 Northwestern Highway
Southfield, MI 48076

Taste Fest — 11:00 AM
Southfield Pavilion
26000 Evergreen Road
Southfield, MI 48076

Jan 16 - 20th Annual MLK Fellowship Breakfast Special Guests Dr. Wendell Anthony & Vicky Winans

Breakfast — 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

MRCC Banquet Center
23401 Mound Road Warren, MI 48091

Jan 16 - Royal Oak and Berkley to host a joint MLK Day event

March — 9:00 AM
Service Projects — 10:15 AM

Berkley High School
2325 Catalpa Drive Berkley, MI 48072

Amazon Wish List: Can't make it to the event but would like to make a donation? Shop the Amazon Wish List and your item will be delivered.

Ship Items to:
MLK Service Day Donation
800 De Villen Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48073

Jan 16 - Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder and civil rights leader, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., to host the “ Let Freedom Ring ,” a free public event.

Event — 4:00 PM

Fox Theatre
2211 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Jan 16 - 20th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March & Rally

Rally & Cultural Presentations — Noon-1:30 PM
March — 1:45 PM-2:30 PM
Meal — 2:30 PM -3:00 PM

Historic St. Matthew's-St. Joseph's Episcopal Church
8850 Woodward Ave. Detroit, MI 48202

Jan 16 - Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

Celebrating the life and lasting call to action of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by offering a free day of inspiration at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation on January 16, 2023, alongside a number of featured exhibits, events and programs.

9:30 AM - 5:00PM

The Henry Ford
20900 Oakwood Blvd. Dearborn, MI 48124-5029

Jan 15 - 29th Annual United We Walk

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

West Bloomfield Middle School
6000 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48324

