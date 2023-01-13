ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

State Rep. introduces bill that would create a 'murder registry'

A new bill in the state legislature would create a registry for people on parole after being jailed for murder. Similar to a sex offender registry, it would alert neighbors to your history.

State Rep. Lane Roberts said the bill’s passage was a promise he made to a woman whose sister was killed by a man on parole for murder.

“We’re really talking about a small group of people for a very specific kind of conduct that just allows people the opportunity to stay informed,” he said. “This is not really one of those situations where someone is let out of prison, they’re rehabilitated, they’ve earned a second chance. These people took another life, and they did it for reasons other than defense.”

Roberts poses the question: If your next door neighbor were on parole, wouldn’t you want to know?

The bill has passed the Missouri House several times but has not passed the Senate.

Comments / 8

Robin Banks
4d ago

If my next door neighbor doesn’t need to know that I’m armed and dangerous then I don’t necessarily need to know he’s out on parole. If he’s square with the house leave him alone if not don’t let him out.

