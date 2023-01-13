ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Has Rewarded Bettors Throughout Career as an Underdog

By Kyle Wood
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uik0_0kE1WJr000

Tom Brady’s dominant record as an underdog has bettors pumped for Monday’s wild-card game against the Cowboys.

There’s a first time for everything—even for a 45-year-old quarterback.

When Tom Brady takes the field Monday night for the Cowboys - Buccaneers wild-card matchup, it will be the first time in his career he’s a home underdog in the playoffs.

Dallas, the No. 5 seed, is a 2.5-point favorite at Raymond James Stadium against Tampa Bay, the No. 4 seed. The Cowboys (12–5) have a better record than the Buccaneers (8–9), winners of the NFC South, but Brady led his team to a 19-3 win at AT&T Stadium Week 1 and he has never lost to Dallas (7–0).

Brady has delivered consistently across his 19 previous playoff appearances for bettors en route to his seven Super Bowl wins, but the odds are stacked against him this time.

The Buccaneers’ odds of winning the NFC at SI Sportsbook are +1000 , tied for fourth-best, and they have +2500 odds, eighth-best, to capture their second Super Bowl in three seasons. Tampa Bay began the season with +700 odds to win it all, second only to the Chiefs .

Tampa Bay enters the postseason with the worst record against the spread (ATS) in the NFL (4–12–1) and was winless (0–3) ATS as an underdog.

Since joining the Buccaneers, Brady is 3–1 ATS as a home underdog with three wins straight-up. Each of those came in 2020, against the Chiefs (+3.5) and Packers (+2.5) in the regular season and again versus K.C. in the Super Bowl (+3). The Buccaneers played Super Bowl LV at home at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay was favored in every game it played in 2021, and Brady’s only loss ATS as a home underdog in the last three years came this season against the Bengals (+3.5).

Brady is 5–4 ATS overall as an underdog with the Bucs, whose nine games in that position since 2020 are the second-fewest in the NFL only to the Chiefs, who are 2–2 ATS when getting points over that same span. Three of those losses for Brady happened this season and they each occurred in the final five weeks: +3.5 at the 49ers , +3.5 vs. the Bengals and +6 at the Falcons in the season finale. Brady did not finish the Week 18 loss against Atlanta.

Brady is 37–26 straight-up in his career as an underdog and 41–20–2 ATS. Most of that damage was done with the Patriots , of course, where he spent the first 20 seasons of his Hall of Fame career.

Across his 10 Super Bowl appearances, Brady has only been installed as an underdog twice and he won both times as a 14-point underdog against the Rams in 2002 and as a three-point underdog against the Chiefs in 2020.

Brady’s postseason record is 35–12 straight-up and 25–21–1 ATS.

Given the way Tampa Bay has performed this season, it’s easy to see why Brady is in this seemingly rare underdog role against Dallas. But historically speaking, betting against Brady has been a bad beat in the playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsiY7_0kE1WJr000
Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor

Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with 1 team

Rob Gronkowski has admitted that he entertained the thought of playing football this season, and he says he even came close to signing with a team before Week 1. That team was not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski was a guest on an episode of the “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” podcast that... The post Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence hits Waffle House with wife Marissa after Jaguars’ comeback win

Now this is how you celebrate. A short time after the Jaguars completed a comeback for the ages — a 31-30 victory over the Chargers in the wild-card round Saturday in Jacksonville — second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence swung by a local Waffle House, where he celebrated with his wife, Marissa, and teammates. “So proud of you 16,” Marissa gushed of the 23-year-old Lawrence on her Instagram Story. It was a tale of two halves on Saturday for the Jaguars, who were down 27-7 at the end of the second quarter. Lawrence, who threw four interceptions against the Chargers, rebounded with four touchdowns before...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Firing McCarthy? Sean Payton Reveals View

But we know Jones to be telling his truth. Sean Payton knows it, too. Payton, the semi-retired former Saints coach who does have a relationship with the Jones family, is the No. 1 guy in the NFL Coach Carousel. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport notes that Payton “does not consider (Dallas) to be a potential opening.”
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins

For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Commanders Sale Update

It doesn't look like Jeff Bezos is going to submit a bid to buy the Washington Commanders.  According to Front Office Sports, Bezos has yet to submit a formal bid for the team. It didn't come in before the first-round deadline.  Some may think this could lead to there not being a sale, ...
LANDOVER, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New team enters Sean Payton sweepstakes

Sean Payton has easily been the hottest name on the head coaching market since the NFL regular season ended, and another team has been granted permission to interview him. The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to meet with Payton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They join the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos... The post Report: New team enters Sean Payton sweepstakes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

124K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy