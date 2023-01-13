Ohio State Promotes Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator

The former wide receiver has been with Ohio State since 2017.

Ohio State has promoted wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator , as confirmed to Buckeyes Now by a source on Friday. Hartline officially replaces Kevin Wilson, who took the head coaching job at Tulsa last month.

A former NFL receiver, Hartline joined Ohio State’s coaching staff in 2017, a year after he officially retired from the league. He spent two years as a grad assistant, then was named wide receivers coach in December of 2018, and has since also been promoted to passing game coordinator.

The Buckeyes have developed a reputation for developing NFL-ready wide receivers, in large part thanks to Hartline. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were both 2022 first round picks and are among the favorites for NFL offensive rookie of the year following strong seasons. Additionally, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was in the top 10 in receiving yards and touchdowns nationally in 2022.

In college, Hartline played for three seasons with Ohio State, totaling 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns in that span. He spent six seasons with the Dolphins but played for Cleveland in his final year as a pro.