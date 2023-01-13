ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Promotes Brian Hartline to Offensive Coordinator

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSdCg_0kE1WIyH00

The former wide receiver has been with Ohio State since 2017.

Ohio State has promoted wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator , as confirmed to Buckeyes Now by a source on Friday. Hartline officially replaces Kevin Wilson, who took the head coaching job at Tulsa last month.

A former NFL receiver, Hartline joined Ohio State’s coaching staff in 2017, a year after he officially retired from the league. He spent two years as a grad assistant, then was named wide receivers coach in December of 2018, and has since also been promoted to passing game coordinator.

The Buckeyes have developed a reputation for developing NFL-ready wide receivers, in large part thanks to Hartline. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were both 2022 first round picks and are among the favorites for NFL offensive rookie of the year following strong seasons. Additionally, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was in the top 10 in receiving yards and touchdowns nationally in 2022.

In college, Hartline played for three seasons with Ohio State, totaling 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns in that span. He spent six seasons with the Dolphins but played for Cleveland in his final year as a pro.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

124K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy