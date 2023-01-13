Antonio Brown reportedly send explicit videos to woman's son

Charges in an apparent domestic incident against Antonio Brown have been dropped, but new, disturbing details from that 9-1-1 call have been revealed.

According to TMZ , a woman on the phone told police that the out-of-work wide receiver send “explicit videos” to her son during a dispute, in which she claimed Brown threw a shoe at her.

She said on the night of November 27 Brown starting losing his temper and she took the children out of the house to deescalate the situation.

She also said Brown threw her clothes out of the house and sent the son “explicit videos” to his phone.

The woman who made the accusations later recanted her accusations and charges were dropped.

Brown has not commented on the incident.