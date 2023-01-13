ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend

STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
STILLWATER, MN
This $1 Million Home for Sale in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court

I love hanging out on real estate websites and looking at homes I'll never be able to afford, and if that's wrong I don't want to be right. I came across a new home for sale in Sartell that was on the market for $1,099,000. This home has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, is 4,770 square feet, and even had a secret room that I was definitely not expecting. Take a look at it for yourself below!
SARTELL, MN
Crossword Wizard, Minnesota College Student Accomplishes Rare Publishing Feat

I'm the first to admit I was NOT the most excellent student in college, well at least the first 4 years I attended school. I was pretty immature and didn't take it seriously. Luckily that is NOT the case for a Carleton College student, who just accomplished a rare publishing feat. Billy Bratton became recently the 21st person with four or more crosswords published in the New York Times before age 20!
NORTHFIELD, MN
Huskies Shut Out Colorado College, Gophers Rout Notre Dame

The St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams both closed the weekend with shutout wins, the Gopher women's hockey team, St. Cloud State women's basketball team, St. John's hockey and basketball teams, Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and Timberwolves also found themselves in the win column on Saturday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State women's and CSB hockey teams fell to get swept in their weekend series', and the SCSU men's basketball team, CSB basketball team, and St. Cloud Norsemen all came up short. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will make their first postseason appearance since 2020 and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to get back to .500 with a Big 10 matchup at home.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out

By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings

The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
One Fan Says What Every Other Minnesota Vikings Fan is Saying or Thinking!

We didn't get a repeat of our Christmas Eve Vikings vs. Giants game as we had hoped. It's one and done. Done, unfortunately we are. I've been a Vikings fan my whole life and I still love our boys and always will. Honestly, this season went way better than I had ever imagined and even though it took years off my life, it was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every second of it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
St. Cloud, MN
