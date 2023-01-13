Read full article on original website
Four People Arrested After Stand Off in Mille Lacs County
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Four people were arrested during an incident in Mille Lacs County on Saturday night. The sheriff says the standoff in Princeton Township began when a deputy tried to serve papers at a home. After he knocked on the door the deputy says he saw a gun with a red laser was pointed at him from inside the home.
Stearns County to Consider County Road 136 Speed Study Request
ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- Stearns County commissioners will be asked to approve a resolution requesting a speed study on County Road 136 between Highway 15 and 48th Avenue in St. Augusta. It's a little over a mile of County Road 136 just to the east of Highway 15. The...
Becker Police Starts Security Camera Initiative
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Police Department is asking the public for help developing a security camera registry. The department is working to create a list of people with security cameras at their homes that could be used during an investigation. Signup is voluntary, and the police will not...
Brainerd Man Hurt After Medical Emergency Leads to Car Crash
BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Brainerd man had to be taken to the hospital after a medical condition led to him crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. The crash happened Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. about two miles north of Little Falls. The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Garrett...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
How Did This Car Crash Into The Petco Building In Waite Park On Friday The 13th?
Are you superstitious? One thing I've never really worried about while I'm sitting in the lunch room at work is the possibility that someone might actually drive through the building. Today, that's exactly what happened in Waite Park. Luckily for the driver of this vehicle, and the employees at Petco,...
Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend
STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near New London
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near New London. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 23. A vehicle driven by 54-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was going north on County Road 40 when...
This Oddly Named Minneapolis Business Is Really An Artists Dream World
Look around you, what do you see? You might be in an office and you see computers, your cubicle walls, and maybe some motivational artwork on the walls. If you are in a shop/garage you'll probably see tools and parts. If you are at the House of Balls in Minneapolis you'll see different kinds of artwork in various stages of completion.
This $1 Million Home for Sale in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court
I love hanging out on real estate websites and looking at homes I'll never be able to afford, and if that's wrong I don't want to be right. I came across a new home for sale in Sartell that was on the market for $1,099,000. This home has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, is 4,770 square feet, and even had a secret room that I was definitely not expecting. Take a look at it for yourself below!
New Prague Upsets Becker at 29th Annual Kiffmeyer Duals
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The results are in from an annual high school tournament held in St. Cloud over the weekend. The 29th annual Kiffmeyer Duals Mid-Season Wrestling Classic took place at Tech High School on Saturday. The tournament featured teams from around central Minnesota and included 25 state-ranked wrestlers.
Crossword Wizard, Minnesota College Student Accomplishes Rare Publishing Feat
I'm the first to admit I was NOT the most excellent student in college, well at least the first 4 years I attended school. I was pretty immature and didn't take it seriously. Luckily that is NOT the case for a Carleton College student, who just accomplished a rare publishing feat. Billy Bratton became recently the 21st person with four or more crosswords published in the New York Times before age 20!
Huskies Shut Out Colorado College, Gophers Rout Notre Dame
The St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams both closed the weekend with shutout wins, the Gopher women's hockey team, St. Cloud State women's basketball team, St. John's hockey and basketball teams, Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and Timberwolves also found themselves in the win column on Saturday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State women's and CSB hockey teams fell to get swept in their weekend series', and the SCSU men's basketball team, CSB basketball team, and St. Cloud Norsemen all came up short. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will make their first postseason appearance since 2020 and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to get back to .500 with a Big 10 matchup at home.
Is it Summer Yet? Here Is The Firefest 2023 Lineup Announcement!
How about some good news for Blue Monday? Firefest in Cold Spring has unveiled a portion of its 2023 lineup...and it's really exciting because there are some BIG names coming this summer! Chris Janson, Jimmie Allen, and Sawyer Brown will be performing this year!. There are other artists still to...
Watch As Minnesotans Show Their True ‘Colors’ Before Big Playoff Game
We may have lost in the playoffs yesterday, but before the game, we were all excited to see what was going to happen. This drone footage of all the purple and gold lights around the cities shows our unity and excitement about our big moment. THANKS FOR AN EXCITING SEASON.
A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out
By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings
The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
One Fan Says What Every Other Minnesota Vikings Fan is Saying or Thinking!
We didn't get a repeat of our Christmas Eve Vikings vs. Giants game as we had hoped. It's one and done. Done, unfortunately we are. I've been a Vikings fan my whole life and I still love our boys and always will. Honestly, this season went way better than I had ever imagined and even though it took years off my life, it was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every second of it.
