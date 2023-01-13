ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

ktxs.com

Hendrick experiencing critical shortage of O-negative blood

ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick is experiencing a critical shortage of O-negative blood, and they're asking the public to consider donating. “Hanging out with friends and doing something to benefit someone else, that can literally make a difference in someone’s life, that’s amazing,” Mark Lewis recalled about why he first donated.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Midnight fire in Abilene damages home, spreads to multiple structures

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene fire crews battled a two-alarm house fire this morning. According to a press release, crews arrived to a home in the 1100 block of Victoria Street at midnight to find it fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called from high wind levels threatening...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Taylor County takes position on potential new juvenile center

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — The new Taylor County Judge Phil Crowley lead his second meeting earlier this morning and although it is early in his tenure, he and the other commissioners took their position on a potential juvenile detention center. After several weeks of deliberating, the County Commissioners voted...
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Hundreds gather for annual MLK march in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Today, many people in Abilene chose to spend a part of their Martin Luther King Jr. Day by gathering together and honoring the civil rights giant. "I pray that this is not just a march, I pray that this is not just some moment in time but this is a moment where we can come together as a family," an organizer announced to the crowd before the march began.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

New multipurpose facilities coming to AISD high schools

ABILENE, Texas — Construction is underway at both Abilene High and Cooper High Schools for multipurpose facilities - funded by surplus general funds okayed by the school board back in August of 2022. The facilities contain a 75 yard field, with football field markings, soccer markings, softball and baseball...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland

ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
EASTLAND, TX

