Durham, NC

Police charge Durham man shot by officers with assault with intent to kill

By Mark Schultz
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znfsP_0kE1UdNq00

Durham police have identified a 21-year-old man shot and injured by officers early Thursday morning on South LaSalle Street.

Ahmmon Fishe of Durham tried to flee police Thursday in a stolen car and jumped a curb, putting an officer “in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” a news release stated.

Two other officers then fired at Fishe’s car, striking him in the left shoulder and arm, police said Thursday.

Fishe has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of stolen motor vehicle, and resist delay or obstruct, police stated in a news release Friday afternoon. The case is still being investigated, and more charges may be coming, police said.

The two officers involved are Officer R.V. Gamboa and Officer B.N. Vasquez, police also said Friday. They have been placed on administrative duty which is standard procedure, while the Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation review the incident.

What police say happened

Police say the incident began around 3 a.m. Thursday when officers found Fishe sleeping in a car outside a hotel on Front Street.

When they woke him, Fishe drove off, striking an unoccupied patrol car and a private car, according to a news release.

At 4:47 a.m. police saw the same car in a parking lot on South LaSalle Street. The car had been reported stolen in Greensboro.

This time, police said the driver woke up, started the car, backed it into another unoccupied police vehicle and put the car in drive.

“The suspect then intentionally jumped the curb, which caused several officers to flee to prevent from being hit,” the news release stated.

“Two officers, observing that another officer was in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, fired at the vehicle, striking the suspect in the left shoulder and left arm,” the release stated. “After the vehicle came to rest, the suspect jumped from the vehicle and officers pursued him on foot and were able to take him into custody.”

Fishe was treated at a local hospital.

An officer who suffered minor injuries during the foot chase after the shooting was treated on the scene, the release stated.

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
