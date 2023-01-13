Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (hip) out again for Warriors Monday
The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala (hip) for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Iguodala will miss his second straight game as he deals with a hip injury. The veteran has averaged 14 minutes per game in his three appearances with the Warriors so far this season.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 1/16/23: Can the Knicks Beat the Raptors at Home?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) not listed on Eagles' Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurts is on track to play in Saturday's Divisional round contest against the New York Giants after he logged a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup versus a New York defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks during the regular season, our models project Hurts to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) active as backup versus Buffalo
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is active for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Bridgewater has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Sunday's clash with the Bills. He will operate as a backup with Skylar Thompson starting for the Dolphins. Thompson's...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Timberwolves' Wednesday contest against Denver
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Edwards has recently been able to play though his questionable designations this month with recent hip soreness. In 37.2 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 39.9 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection...
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 1/17/23: Targeting 3 Totals on Tuesday
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Houston on Wednesday. He last played for the Hornets on January 2nd. Hayward is averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Mecole Hardman (pelvis) DNP in Kansas City's Tuesday practice
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) will not practice on Tuesday. Hardman's absence is not a good sign after he was held out in Week 18 despite being activated off the injured reserve. Expect Kadarius Toney to see more snaps against a Jacksonville Jaguars' defense allowing 27.3 per game to wideouts this regular season if Hardman remains out.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) doubtful on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones continues to deal with a lower back contusion and is doubtful to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect Jones to play 29.5 minutes against the Heat. Jones' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (ankle) probable for Bucks on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Holiday is dealing with a right ankle sprain. However, it's not considered a serious ailment currently, hence the probable tag. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll take the floor.
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable for Timberwolves on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (groin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Gobert's availability is currently in the air after Minnesota's center did not return on Monday with a groin injury. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team ranked ninth (50.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to the five position, expect Naz Reid to see a boost in playing time if Gobert is out.
