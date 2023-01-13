Read full article on original website
Kemp: Georgia budget spending meant to keep economy growing
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp told Georgia lawmakers Tuesday that his plans to give raises to teachers, pay more tuition for many college students and invest in new housing are all designed to keep the state’s workforce growing and meet the needs of employers. “The most valuable...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp announced Georgia schools will get money for security upgrades -- but critics say it misses the point
ATLANTA — Each school in Georgia would get money to fortify its security under a budget proposal at the state Capitol. The $100 million program would look to make schools safer. Critics say it overlooks a key ingredient: gun violence. Over the last decade or more, schools across the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia lawmakers, Kemp push to certify paraprofessionals as teachers
In an effort to keep teachers in their jobs, the state raised teacher salaries two thousand dollars last year. State officials want to pad that with another raise.
Kemp wants to give Georgians cash back in his new budget. How much money could you see?
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp says the state has more money than it needs and he hopes to give some back to taxpayers. Kemp is currently in Switzerland talking to world leaders about Georgia’s economy, but he also presented his state budget to Georgia lawmakers via Zoom Tuesday.
wuga.org
Kemp rolls out budget proposals
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released a $32.5 billion fiscal 2024 state budget proposal Friday that is heavy on spending for education, but also includes more raises for teachers and state employees. Kemp's plan spends more than $2 billion more than this year’s record budget, and is built on an all-time...
WMAZ
Gov. Kemp's budget gives pay raises, tax refunds and boost in education funding
Kemp released his 400-page report Friday. It heads to the Georgia General Assembly for consideration.
Who will receive direct payments soon?
In Georgia, assistance checks of up to $350.00 USD have not yet been claimed after being delivered to low-income individuals in September. Due to problems with client IDs or difficulties accessing the cards, $235 million in funds have not yet been claimed. This is out of a total of $1 billion released.
Proposal would give Georgia paraprofessionals opportunity to become state-certified teachers
ATLANTA — Many metro Atlanta school districts are holding job fairs this month or actively looking to fill teacher positions, feeling the strain from a statewide teacher shortage. However, a new proposal could create an influx of new teachers by giving classroom paraprofessionals a path to state certification. Lawmakers...
Big business wants solar energy. Can Georgia utilities keep up?
Large corporations, led by big tech, are driving much of the solar power development in Georgia and across the country — and challenging utilities to keep up.
Nearly every Georgia county faces a shortage of primary care providers
Workforce data through September of last year shows Georgia would need almost 700 additional primary care doctors to eliminate shortages. Primary care physicians often work in family medicine as a patient's principal point of contact for medical issues and continued care. According to federal standards under the Health Resources and...
hstoday.us
Federal Funding Made Available to Georgia as President Declares Major Disaster
President Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Georgia and ordered Federal aid to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12, 2023. The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals...
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Governor Kemp Starts Second Term With Pledge to Increase Salary
Georgia Governor Kemp started his second term on January 12 with a pledge to increase salary. During his first term, Kemp also increased the salary of teachers and state employees to $5,000. On January 12, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp started his second term. During his inauguration, Kemp pledged to increase...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia December net tax revenue increases
ATLANTA – The December net tax collections for the State of Georgia increased almost $225 million compared to a year ago. The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in December totaled nearly $3.21 billion, for an increase of $224.9 million, or 7.5 percent, compared to December 2021 when net tax collections totaled $2.98 billion. Year-to-date, net tax collections totaled $15.82 billion, for an increase of $966.6 million, or 6.5 percent, over FY 2022 through six months.
Urgent warning over unclaimed one-time $350 checks – huge pot for 3million Americans needs to be picked up, see how
AMERICANS have been issued one-time payment checks worth up to $350 from a $1billion pot but millions still remain unclaimed. The cash assistance checks were sent out to lower-income Georgian individuals in late September and there are still $235million left in unclaimed funds. More than $200million in unclaimed funds remain...
atlantanewsfirst.com
$2K teacher pay hike, tax refunds included in Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget that was presented to lawmakers on Friday includes a $2,000 pay hike for Georgia pre-K–12 teachers and certified K-12 personnel. According to the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), the $2,000 raise would be in addition to the...
Ex-Georgia state rep Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K to constituent he blocked on Facebook
ATLANTA — Vernon Jones, the ex-Georgia House representative and DeKalb official who gained notoriety as Democrat switching to the Republican Party, and vocally backing former President Trump, will have to pay an ex-constituent more than $45,000 for blocking him on Facebook. A federal judge in the U.S. District Court...
orangeandbluepress.com
Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break
Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state
(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
saportareport.com
Cancer care in Georgia: 20 years of closing the disparities gap, and yet there’s still so much more to do
By Guest Columnist LYNN DURHAM, Ed.D., President and CEO of Georgia CORE and a three-time cancer survivor. It’s unlikely that there are many of us who have not been touched by cancer in some way. Cancer is Georgia’s second-leading cause of death even though many of its devastating effects are preventable or controllable – sometimes curable, and always more effectively treated when detected early. Yet, so many of our friends and loved ones here in Georgia have had to travel to other states for the best available treatments. And that’s why Georgia CORE was formed.
