ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Crews extinguish brush fire near Atrisco baseball fields

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews put out a tall, visible brush fire near a southwest park Friday morning, just outside the fence of several baseball fields. The fire sparked near Atrisco Park, west of the Rio Grande near Central and Atrisco.

City of Albuquerque to build new fire station in response to increase call volumes

Fire crews responded to the scene before 11 a.m. A spokesman for AFR, Lt. Tom Ruiz said the fire grew to approximately two acres in size behind the little league field. Several large smoke plumes and flames could be seen coming from multiple burn areas.

Story continues below:

Crews are still looking into what caused the fire. About seven AFR units responded to the fire. No structures were threatened and no one was hurt.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EjhV_0kE1TQtU00
    AFR crews responded to the fire before 11 a.m. on January 12, 2023 | Image: KRQE News 13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwBFT_0kE1TQtU00
    A brush fire sparked near Atrisco and Central SW Friday morning, January 13, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0Mw1_0kE1TQtU00
    AFR crews responded to the fire before 11 a.m. on January 12, 2023 | Image: KRQE News 13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=051YEK_0kE1TQtU00
    AFR crews responded to the fire before 11 a.m. on January 12, 2023 | Image: KRQE News 13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXmvm_0kE1TQtU00
    AFR crews responded to the fire before 11 a.m. on January 12, 2023 | Image: KRQE News 13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utaJm_0kE1TQtU00
    AFR crews responded to the fire before 11 a.m. on January 12, 2023 | Image: KRQE News 13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4CJQ_0kE1TQtU00
    AFR crews responded to the fire before 11 a.m. on January 12, 2023 | Image: KRQE News 13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vTGx_0kE1TQtU00
    AFR crews responded to the fire before 11 a.m. on January 12, 2023 | Image: KRQE News 13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvUYx_0kE1TQtU00
    AFR crews responded to the fire before 11 a.m. on January 12, 2023 | Image: KRQE News 13
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Housing project, Snow and Rain, Proposed renovations, Unique collection

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque's South Valley

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/swat-situation-closes-south-valley-road/. One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque’s …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/swat-situation-closes-south-valley-road/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP candidate wanted "more...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

State police investigate fatal crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 40 have been reopened at Eubank Blvd. after police investigated a fatal crash in the area. According to New Mexico State Police, they were called to a fatal crash involving two vehicles in the area. When police arrived on scene, their initial investigation showed a Chevy Aveo was parked in the right lane on I-40 eastbound and was hit by a Ford truck traveling on the interstate.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Direct flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces are now underway. Advanced Airlines started the flights this week. One-day tickets are $70 plus tax, while round-trip cost around $180. “I have a lot of family here in Las Cruces and we live in Albuquerque, so that would make our travel time way shorter […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque lawmakers want Rail Yards fire station upgrade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor would like to see a historic fire station restored. Councilor Isaac Benton is hoping to get funding to upgrade the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway Fire Station.   The fire station has been a city landmark since 1987 and is one of the oldest fire stations in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two people hospitalized following crash in Valencia County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Fire Department responded to car accident with serious injuries Thursday morning, according to the VCFD Facebook page. VCFD says the accident happened on the Manzano Expressway at Airport Rd. According to VCFD two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Drivers should expect delays in the area and […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque recognized as ‘Top Food City to Travel to in 2023’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was recognized in Eater Magazine and was named one of the top cities in the world to travel to in 2023. “Albuquerque was included among ten other destinations and is one of only two U.S. cities included (in addition to Asheville, North Carolina),” said Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead after crash on I-40 eastbound at Eubank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – I-40 is back open after a fatal crash on I-40 eastbound at Eubank Blvd. had all lanes closed Tuesday morning. According to a New Mexico Department of Public Safety news release, a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo was parked in the right lane of I-40 near Eubank and stuck by a 2018 Ford pick-up traveling east on I-40 around 8:20 a.m. They report the driver of the Chevrolet, 83-year-old Ona Savage, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Transit system shake up, Food delivery driver shooting, Another storm moves in, UNMH app, Honoring tradition

[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in deadly December road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  An arrest has been made in the killing of long-time John Brooks butcher, Jesse Lovato. He was killed in early December of last year in an apparent road rage incident. According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Tristan Salais, first identified himself to responding APD officers as a witness to the crash. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Taos Pueblo artists showcased at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Taos Pueblo artists will soon have their work on display at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Clay Line of the Red Willow People showcases the pottery of Angie Yazzie, the paintings of newcomer Brian Taaffe, and the photography of Deborah Luja. The event is happening this weekend. Admission is free.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rodrigo’s Road to Recovery: Moriarty Wrestler in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rodrigo Armenta-Torres is an 8th grader that currently wrestles for the Moriarty High School team. Unfortunately, a freak accident occurred in his last match, where he ended up dislocating his hip and breaking his femur. Rodrigo underwent surgery on Sunday and is currently in recovery. Both his family at home, and on […]
MORIARTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says a former New Mexico House candidate who lost his election in November is now accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Albuquerque lawmakers in December and January. The department made the announcement late Monday afternoon, saying Solomon Peña is accused of shooting at the homes of two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM United’s first player Devon Sandoval retires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was the first player to sign with New Mexico United. Forward Devon Sandoval also scored the first goal in team history. Tuesday, the former Eldorado Eagles and Lobos standout announced his retirement. “I’m like at 92 percent at peace with this, which is still an A,” said Sandoval. “When I look […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy