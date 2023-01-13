ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona hires new directors for corrections, public safety

Arizona has new directors for its Department of Corrections and Department of Public Safety. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Ignoring gas planning means utility customers lose

Data and information play a fundamental role in managing our daily lives. Utility customers want to believe their utilities thoroughly investigate what combination of resources is needed for their future needs. Whether those resources are new or making the old infrastructure more efficient, we expect utilities like Southwest Gas to evaluate and identify various procurement options with stakeholders to ensure their customers get the best deal possible.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy