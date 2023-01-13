Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city leaders are addressing concerns and speculations over the Walmart Supercenter in Vine City that remains temporarily closed. Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos said as of now, no decision has been made by Walmart leaders on the future of the store. “The...
Group works to tackle youth homelessness in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's a safe place to sleep, and a chance to get warm. But for young people dealing with homelessness, the Drop-In Center off Flat Shoals Road is also a retreat from reality. "A lot of youth coming here are literally coming off the street," Liz...
Metro Atlanta celebrates MLK Day through service
MARIETTA, Ga. — The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan 40 years ago. The United States began to mark it as an official federal holiday in 1986. The King family has notably referred to the holiday as a "day on, not a day off." Hundreds of volunteers took that mantra to heart Monday in Marietta.
Alligator farmer, pastor travels seven hours to bless Griffin storm victims
GRIFFIN, Ga. — President Joe Biden has officially declared several parts of Georgia as major disaster areas – opening up federal funding to those impacted by last week's deadly tornadoes. In a neighborhood just west of downtown Griffin, residents said this kind of help is desperately needed. “I...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Help needed in Griffin and LaGrange, resources offered for residents
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Residents in Griffin and LaGrange are still recovering after a bought with tornadoes and severe weather, which caused extensive damage to businesses and homes. Here are some ways you can help those affected by last week’s severe weather:. Volunteers needed. The City of Griffin is...
Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers...
Georgia tornado outbreak | Shelters are open in these counties
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — As Georgia residents recover from the recent onslaught of tornadoes and storms, shelters are opening for residents affected by the damage. Here is a list of shelters accepting those in need. Currently, shelters are open for folks in Henry, Troup and Spalding counties. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
'This is rebuilding a system' | Griffin working to get power back to thousands impacted by tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A wave of severe weather that brought tornadoes left thousands without utilities and destroyed more than half the power system in Griffin. Many have been without power for five days. The good news is that none of the substations were impacted, which would have left residents...
2 East Point housefires break out 9 hours apart of each other
EAST POINT, Ga. — Eastpoint firefighters put out two housefires that broke out Sunday night and Monday morning. Firefighters arrived at the first housefire Sunday just after 10 p.m. at Dodson Drive. Several crews were on scene of a large fire coming through the roof of a two-story brick home.
Spalding County animal shelter offers owners a place to temporarily house their pets
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The tornado in Spalding County not only displaced people but their four-legged companions as well. A partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the county animal shelter is allowing pet owners to have a place to temporarily house their animals. The Griffin Kennel...
DeKalb County homeowners concerned property is getting damaged from neighboring construction site
Ellenwood residents said it’s a cacophony of noises, constantly coming from an expanding tractor-trailer and dump truck parking lot. “I initially saw a lot of clearing of trees then then I saw the development of what appeared to be a parking lot for 18 wheelers,” said Ericka Watkins.
Lanes clear after overturned car creates back up in Midtown
ATLANTA — All lanes of I-85 northbound were shut down Monday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned car. Lanes have since reopened right before Buford Highway. At this time, there is no word on injuries. This is a developing story. Check back often for new information. Also...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person shot on Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been shot at 74 Northside Dr. SW near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A man was shot in the leg around 7:36 p.m. He was walking into a store when a vehicle began shooting at him. The victim is alive, conscious and breathing and...
At least 9 people displaced following apartment fire in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Red Cross is helping at least 9 people after a fire at an Atlanta apartment complex damaged 4 units. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It happened Sunday morning just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane. The address is of Shamrock Gardens apartments. Officials say they received reports of a water heater on fire.
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
Metro city to provide shuttle so people can get to grocery store after Kroger closes
DECATUR, Ga. — The city of Decatur is starting a new pilot program to make sure people can get to the grocery store after one recently closed. City officials said the new 90-day program will provide a shuttle from Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village. “With...
Albany Herald
Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address
ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
cobbcountycourier.com
National Weather Service determines that the damage in South Cobb was caused by a tornado
Cobb County government announced on its social media that the National Weather Service determined a tornado caused the damage to dozens of houses in South Cobb last Thursday, January 12. Here is how the county described the finding on its Facebook page:. “WEATHER SERVICE: Tornado hit Austell area. “A National...
