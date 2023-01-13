ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

City leaders address concerns over temporarily closed Vine City Walmart

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city leaders are addressing concerns and speculations over the Walmart Supercenter in Vine City that remains temporarily closed. Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos said as of now, no decision has been made by Walmart leaders on the future of the store. “The...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta celebrates MLK Day through service

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan 40 years ago. The United States began to mark it as an official federal holiday in 1986. The King family has notably referred to the holiday as a "day on, not a day off." Hundreds of volunteers took that mantra to heart Monday in Marietta.
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia tornado outbreak | Shelters are open in these counties

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — As Georgia residents recover from the recent onslaught of tornadoes and storms, shelters are opening for residents affected by the damage. Here is a list of shelters accepting those in need. Currently, shelters are open for folks in Henry, Troup and Spalding counties. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person shot on Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been shot at 74 Northside Dr. SW near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A man was shot in the leg around 7:36 p.m. He was walking into a store when a vehicle began shooting at him. The victim is alive, conscious and breathing and...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

At least 9 people displaced following apartment fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Red Cross is helping at least 9 people after a fire at an Atlanta apartment complex damaged 4 units. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It happened Sunday morning just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane. The address is of Shamrock Gardens apartments. Officials say they received reports of a water heater on fire.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address

ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
