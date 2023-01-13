When Alton Elrod went to grab his buddy Randall Schlueter to go to a movie, he had no idea that his future was about to meet him. “Randall said he couldn’t go to the movie because he had to take his sister Beulah to the skating rink. I told him that she could just ride with us,” Alton explains. “We could drop her off at the rink, and then we could go to the movie.”

PENDLETON COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO