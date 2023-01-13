Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Boone County Public Library to host plant-based cooking class
If you have ever wanted to uncover ways to make plant-based eating more tasty and fun, the Boone County Public Library has a class for you. Join Rosamond Finley, Northern Kentucky plant-based homemaker, Monica Meier, owner of Rollin’ Bowls (NKY’s first Vegan food truck) and Helen Varela, Nutritional Coach utilizing FASTerWay to Fat Loss to learn their tips and tricks.
linknky.com
Here’s where to find the LINK team at this week’s office hours
Come chat with our team during this week’s office hours. You can find us at spots throughout Northern Kentucky from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. We’d love to know what people like about our coverage, what they don’t, and what should we cover more of? What do we cover too much of? What do we need to know?
linknky.com
Coffee talk: Mayor offers meetup at Ludlow Coffee
Ludlow Mayor Chris Wright is hosting “Conversations with Mayor Chris” at a local coffee shop on the third Thursday of every month. The informal meet and greet at Ludlow Coffee offers residents a chance to catch up with the Mayor on events and issues in the community. The...
falmouthoutlook.com
Pendleton County couple celebrates 74 years of marriage January 22
When Alton Elrod went to grab his buddy Randall Schlueter to go to a movie, he had no idea that his future was about to meet him. “Randall said he couldn’t go to the movie because he had to take his sister Beulah to the skating rink. I told him that she could just ride with us,” Alton explains. “We could drop her off at the rink, and then we could go to the movie.”
Fox 19
What’s open, what’s closed around Greater Cincinnati on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the life and birthday of one of the most influential Civil Rights leaders in American history, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Although King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15, the holiday is observed...
WTVQ
Parents concerned as Ky. student returns to high school after making ‘kill list’
FLORENCE, Ky. (WLWT/CNN NEWSOURCE) — A student in Boone County has returned to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates. At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision. Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner...
linknky.com
Tim Curl selected to fill vacancy on Newport Board of Education
Tim Curl, a Newport native and graduate of Newport High School with career experience in education, has been selected to fill an unexpired term on the Newport Board of Education. Curl fills the board vacancy created by the departure of former board member Julie Smith-Morrow, who was elected to the...
Fox 19
Krohn Conservatory closing temporarily for movie filming
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Eden Park’s attractions will be closed on Tuesday. The Krohn Conservatory will be closed to the public on Jan. 17 for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks’ Facebook page. “There will be no road closures, but Krohn’s parking lot will...
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Sarah Sharp sent WLWT News 5 this video...
spectrumnews1.com
soHza Sister Boutique wants to empower women in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — soHza Sister is a fair trade boutique. One of the founding sisters, Debbie Lupariello, said soHza's been around for going on a decade now and they have a shop located in Covington. Lupariello said it's more than just a place to grab some clothes and accessories.
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
fox56news.com
Georgetown fire shuts down roads
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a fire shut down portions of road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
Fox 19
Mother of missing Hamilton woman hosts “Honk for Kara” event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The mother of Kara Hyde hosted a “Honk for Kara” event Saturday in Hamilton to keep her daughter’s missing persons case in the public eye and in hopes that someone may come forward with information on her whereabouts. Kara Hyde’s family, friends, and neighbors stood...
focushillsboro.com
Woman From Hillsboro Receives 4.5-year Sentence In Operation Ice Breaker Case
Ice Breaker Case: A lady from Hillsboro was given a 4.5-year term for her role in the narcotics investigation known as “Operation Ice Breaker,” which was conducted by the Highland County Task Force. The grand jury in Highland County, Ohio, indicted 44-year-old Tiffany Greene on 14 counts in July 2022.
You Can Go on an Overnight Ghost Hunt at a Haunted Kentucky Bar
Are you brave enough to stay the night at the place that claims to have its own "portal to Hell" downstairs?. If you're a fan of the strange and unusual and enjoy a good Kentucky haunt, there's a good chance you have heard of the infamous Bobby Mackey's Music World. Bobby Mackey's Music World is located in Wilder, Kentucky and this location has been featured in television shows like Ghost Adventures, and Portals to Hell. Also in 2022, Bobby Mackey's Music World was the location for a Foxy Shazam music video, for their song 'Dancing with my Demons.'
linknky.com
Court docs reveal details of hit-and-run that killed Gloria San Miguel
As the cities of Newport and Covington prepare to approve an agreement to create a Bicycle Transportation Plan with Tri-State Trails at Tuesday night’s Covington caucus meeting, court documents reveal more details about the investigation into the August death of Gloria San Miguel. Work to make Covington more pedestrian...
Restaurant Review--Otto's in Covington
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have many excellent independently-owned restaurants. I could name a restaurant I enjoy in each independent area, such as Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Madeira, Montgomery, and Kenwood, and I could go on and on; after all, Cincinnati is quite large.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
WLWT 5
Officials: Classroom, closet damaged in fire at Springmeyer Elementary
CINCINNATI — On Saturday, crews responded to a report of a fire at Springmeyer Elementary School in the Oak Hills school district. According to officials, when crews arrived on scene, they found a closet on fire that has been damaged beyond repair. One classroom was also damaged. No one...
