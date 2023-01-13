ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Four men sentenced in car break-in spree, shooting ATF agent & MPD officer with AR-15, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were sentenced after a string of violent carjackings, and shooting at police and an ATF agent.

On May 7, 2021, the four were spotted on a traffic camera crashing out in one of the stolen vehicles, a red Ford Focus.

When officers arrived at the scene, the four armed with handguns, and an AR-15 assault rifle, fired at the vehicle the officers were in, injuring both officers.

At the time the crimes were committed, Julius Armstrong was 18 years old, Adairius Armstrong and Barium Martin were 19 years old, and Malik McCoy was 17 years old.

McCoy was originally charged as a juvenile before being transferred to adult status in federal court.

“These young men engaged in violent criminal acts, including shooting at and injuring law enforcement officers. Their serious crimes deserved serious sentences. Protecting Americans from gun violence is one of our top priorities, and our efforts in this area will remain robust and unrelenting,” United States Attorney Ritz stated.

Julius Armstrong, 20, pled guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a carjacking, assault on a federal officer, and discharging a firearm during the assault.

He was sentenced on Nov. 10, 2022, to 264 months imprisonment, or 22 years.

Adairius Armstrong, 20, pled guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a carjacking.

He was sentenced on Nov. 21, 2022, to 216 months imprisonment, or 18 years.

Barium Martin, 20, pled guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a carjacking, and assault on a federal officer.

He was sentenced on Nov. 18, 2022, to 156 months imprisonment, or 13 years.

Malik McCoy, 19, pled guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a carjacking, and assault on a federal officer.

He was sentenced on Jan. 11, to 156 months imprisonment, or 13 years.

PHOTOS: ATF agent and MPD officer shot in Memphis, officials confirm

“Protecting the public from violent criminals who illegally possess firearms is at the core of the mission of the men and women of ATF. In this instance, an act of violence was perpetrated upon law enforcement including an ATF agent. Today’s actions bring that matter to a close and the court’s sentencing reaffirms the commitment to the public of holding violent members of our society accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson of the ATF-Nashville Field Office.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the FBI.

Comments / 35

Autumn Esparza
4d ago

Something has to give. Why are these young men so concerned with impressing other men, to the point they hurt others and finish there days in jail?? They can't all be gay. So wtf?

Reply(1)
16
Blackwulfe342022
4d ago

👍🏿All of them should have gotten at least 20 years. I hope they pull every minute because the longer they are in jail, the longer they will go without killing and robbing someone. I just hope none of these 4 had kids. Keep that Savage D.N.A. locked up.

Reply(1)
12
Kamela Harris is VP!
4d ago

Now that is some time right there👍🏽clean up our streets make them do the time at 100% keep this up we gonna have all the criminals locked up until they are old we got to quit being lenient on the criminals

Reply
15
 

