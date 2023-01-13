ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

4d ago

Americans don’t want to hear his lies. Take his notes away from ,and he won’t be able to remember anything he was to say.

RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Glenn: Biden’s most recent LIES are 'DISTORTING' OUR HISTORY

President Biden took time on Sunday to remember Martin Luther King Jr., which is ironic, considering how much the far-left vehemently fights against so many principles that MLK preached. During his speech, Biden spewed SEVERAL LIES, some of which are ‘gravely' distorting American history, Glenn says. In this clip, Glenn goes through the most recent Biden lies. He questions why SO MANY (especially in the media) are so quick to ignore them, and he urges YOU to stand for truth in your own, personal circles now more than ever. Why? Because ‘you are the keeper of the flame of liberty,’ Glenn explains. ‘And right now, [for] most of us, that flame is either out…or there is just a few embers of coal left.’
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Former Senator Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Dead At 95

A former state senator is dead at age 95. Arthur Ravenel Junior served in the South Carolina Legislature from 1981 to 1986 and again from 1997 to 2003, and he served in the U.S. Congress from 1987 to 1995. He represented District 34, which includes Charleston, Horry, and Georgetown Counties.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

State Senator Matt Dolan Announces Run for US Senate in 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVN)--The first GOP hat in the race for US Senate in 2024 in Ohio is in the ring. Tuesday morning, State Senator Matt Dolan sent out a letter to supporters, announcing his candidacy for the seat that's currently held by democrat Senator Sherrod Brown. Dolan says, “Ohioans want...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

More documents found

President Biden's classified documents debacle has us boarding the "Biden Trainwreck Express" on an almost daily basis of late. More were found over the weekend even though Biden's press secretary, the ever incompetent and overwhelmed Karine Jean-Pierre,. had assured reporters the search was complete. Why are Biden's lawyers the ones...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa lawmakers hear from residents on Governor Reynolds' school choice bill

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans are telling state lawmakers what they think about Governor Kim Reynolds' school choice bill. The proposal would put nearly $7,600 in educational savings accounts for parents who decide to enroll their kids outside the public school system. Chuck Hurley, vice president of The Family Leader,...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Legislation Filed To Ban CRT Statewide

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed legislation banning state agencies or departments from implementing Critical Race Theory (CRT). “Our state government shouldn’t allow anyone to be judged by the color of their skin,” Dahm said. “We must ban the teachings of CRT in all areas of our government, not just our schools.”

