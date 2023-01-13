Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Man charged with assault in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Cave City man has been arrested after police say a gun was pointed at a woman. On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Withers Street for a domestic complaint. After an investigation, police say they learned Jeffrey R. Coulter had been in a verbal...
WBKO
Cave City man arrested after vehicle pursuit by Glasgow police
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man was arrested Sunday after a vehicle pursuit by Glasgow Police. Aaron Clark, 29, was charged with speeding, failure to illuminate head lamps, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree burglary and operating on a suspended or revoked operator license.
WBKO
Man arrested in Allen Co. after stolen vehicle located
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is behind bars in Allen County after authorities suspect that he could be involved in several crimes in other jurisdictions. On Sunday, Allen County Deputies and Scottsville Police Officers located a stolen Ford F-150 that was vacant in the 800 Block of Pope Road. The car was reported stolen out of Burkesville. Officials say the car fled from officers in Bowling Green earlier that evening.
WKRN
KSP investigating deadly crash in Clinton County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Arrest warrant leads to heroin bust. An attempt...
q95fm.net
Multiple Individuals Arrested Following String Of Alleged Thefts
Officers with the Monticello Police Department were called to the Walmart by store-security personnel, who had apprehended two women allegedly attempting to steal items from the store. 52-year-old Corina Hatfield and 21-year-old Mercedes Hatfield, both of Monticello, were both arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. On Saturday afternoon,...
kbsi23.com
Kentucky State Police holding pickup truck raffle to benefit Trooper Island
(KBSI) – The Kentucky State Police is offering the public the opportunity to own a brand-new vehicle in 2023. The agency’s non-profit, Trooper Island Camp, is raffling off a 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD. Proceeds from the sales support the camp for underprivileged children. Trooper Island is...
wnky.com
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
wymt.com
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested and Charged With Possession of Methamphetamine and Other Charges
A Laurel County woman was recently arrested after being charged on a Barren County indictment warrant for drug possession. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested 38 year old Kristy Johnson of London Friday Night for a Barren County indictment warrant for first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WBKO
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 13 at the intersection of Happy Valley Road (KY-90) and Harry King Road. Officials say 74-year-old Robert E. Purcell from Louisville was driving...
k105.com
Huge fire in Leitchfield destroys large barn containing dump truck, tractor
A dump truck, tractor and several other expensive pieces of farm equipment were destroyed in a large fire on Grayson Springs Road. Saturday night at approximately 10:45, the Leitchfield and Clarkson Fire Departments and EMS responded to a large barn fire in the 700 block of Grayson Springs Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a spacious barn fully engulfed in flames.
WBKO
Glasgow woman charged with murder
On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Med Center Health hosted its first “Health and Wellness Expo” since 2020, offering community members the chance to kickstart a healthy 2023. KSP has released details on a fatal car crash on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. Warren County Public Schools host...
wnky.com
Glasgow woman arrested in murder of husband
GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of her husband. An investigation began after the death of Michael Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow on July 9, 2022, according to Glasgow police. In November 2022, the man’s daughter, Leighanne Bennett, 45, was...
wcluradio.com
Ezra C. Allen
Ezra C. Allen, 92, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, January 17th, at Overton County Health Care in Livingston, TN. Ezra was born in Tompkinsville, KY on March 31, 1930, a son of the late Bessie (Sheffield) and Carlos Allen. He proudly served in the Marines during the Korean War....
lakercountry.com
Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County
Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
wnky.com
BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
A Spin around the backroads of Barren, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties
We recently headed out to cruise the truly BACKroads of Kentucky and ended up meandering through three counties. Trace our route or blaze your own trail, hopefully this information will help you with your own adventures.
wcluradio.com
County awarded $3M in grant funding for trail, industrial projects
GLASGOW — Barren County has been awarded $3 million in Community Project Funding from the federal government for two local projects. Barren County has had two projects on the horizon including the Trojan Trail Bridge and the South Cooper Industrial Park. Last week, Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd was notified that the requests for Community Project Funding submitted through Congressman Brett Guthrie’s office were awarded in the amount of $3 million, covering the total project costs of both, according to a news release from the county judge/executive’s office.
wcluradio.com
Lindsay Sanders McGonigal
Lindsay Sanders McGonigal, 38 of Smiths Grove passed away at 11:05 AM Jan. 13, 2023 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow. The Edmonson County native was a 2003 graduate of ECHS and an account representative for Car Mart of Bowling Green. She was a daughter of Mack Sanders and Robin Jaggers Sanders of Mammoth Cave, who survive.
