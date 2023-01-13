Shannon Carpenter signaled her intent to sue state Parole and Greece police, and the State Police has opened a criminal investigation. Shannon Carpenter and her boyfriend John Grandberry were getting ready for the day on Nov. 16 when there was a knock on the door of their Greece home shortly after 8 a.m. Outside were six officers from the state Division of Parole who announced they were there to...

GREECE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO