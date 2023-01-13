Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening County Employees
A Rochester man is accused of making several threats toward county employees. Deputies say 34-year-old Raymond Girard repeatedly called the County Office Building, at one point making direct threats toward County Executive Adam Bello, among others. He's charged with making a terroristic threat, harassment, and child endangerment. Girard also faces...
Rochester Autozone arson suspect charged
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the Autozone at 1154 East Main St. on fire. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters was called by the store’s manager Friday, who said someone entered the store, lit a bag of fast food items on […]
Rochester man arrested, accused of making terroristic threats against Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Man is in custody after investigators say he made several threats towards Monroe County officials, including County Executive Adam Bello. New York State police along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Raymond Girard, 34, repeatedly called the Monroe County Office Building starting in December of 2022, leaving increasingly […]
Teenager ticketed after Rochester police chase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old was ticketed Monday, after a police chase ended with a crash in Rochester. According to investigators, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, when the driver fled. The driver eventually crashed on Avenue A near Gladys Street. The teen was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized […]
Greece woman claims parole officers stole $6,000 from her closet
Shannon Carpenter signaled her intent to sue state Parole and Greece police, and the State Police has opened a criminal investigation. Shannon Carpenter and her boyfriend John Grandberry were getting ready for the day on Nov. 16 when there was a knock on the door of their Greece home shortly after 8 a.m. Outside were six officers from the state Division of Parole who announced they were there to...
Woman Wounded in Overnight Rochester Stabbing
Rochester police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that wounded a 29-year-old woman. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Lyell Avenue and Avery Street. Police say the woman was voluntarily engaging in illegal activities when a man she was with produced a knife and demanded property. The man stabbed...
RPD: Man faces charges after he kicked officers and had a shotgun in his car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after Rochester Police say he kicked officers multiple times on Tuesday morning and had a loaded shotgun in his car nearby. Kristian Baez, 28, was charged with criminal mischief, prohibited use of a weapon, attempted assault, and resisting arrest. Police arrested him after they were investigating shots fired into an unoccupied car on Ridgeway Avenue just after 1 a.m.
Man arrested after Ridgeway Ave shooting, kicked police officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Ridgeway Ave. The RPD says shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a victim leaving the area at the 400 block of Ridgeway Ave. Upon their arrival, RPD officers say […]
Police: Woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. 55-year-old Dawn Miceli is charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
RPD: Woman stabbed during robbery on Lyell Ave and Avery St
A woman was stabbed Monday morning during a robbery on Lyell Ave and Avery St., according to the Rochester Police Department
Sunrise Smart Start: Burger King homicide victim ID, RPD searches for robbery suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Weather forecast: Light freezing rain turns to rain this morning We’re bracing for a narrow window of opportunity for light freezing rain Tuesday morning. It won’t be much, but it won’t take much […]
Police search for suspect in Pittsford jewelry shop robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Source jewelry shop in Pittsford Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 20s entered the store shortly before 2:00 p.m. and asked to see the merchandise. He then allegedly grabbed some of the products and […]
15-year-old charged after pursuit, crash on Avenue A
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A teenager is facing charges after a police pursuit and crash in Rochester. Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, state police tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car. The driver took off, leading troopers on a brief chase before crashing on Avenue A, near Gladys Street. The 15-year-old driving the car was taken into custody.
RPD: Woman stabbed at Fernwood Park Apartments
At around 8:30 a.m., Goodman Section Officers, according to the RPD, responded to the Fernwood Park Apartments on Waring Rd.
Wyoming County man sentenced to prison, stole over $50,000 from parents
A Wyoming County man was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison on one count of grand larceny and 12 counts of forgery, after stealing over $50,000 from his parents.
Man, 19, murdered leaving work at Lyell Avenue Burger King
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating the first homicide of the year: A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while leaving work at Burger King on Lyell Avenue on Saturday night. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their...
Community members react to Rochester's first homicide of 2023
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the first homicide of the year after a shooting took place Saturday night. Police believe this wasn't just another random attack; rather, this was one that was thought out. RPD responded to the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 7:40...
Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation. The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
Missing teen found: Alert for Brilynn Hunt-Lino cancelled
She was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger coat, and black UGG boots, according to RPD. She has brown hair, which is long and braided with beads, and she also has braces.
19-year-old identified in homicide at Rochester Burger King
UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. Lt. Greg Bello told News 8 on Monday, Robinson was a productive member of society, working a weekend shift when his life was cut short. He said it’s a tragic story with […]
