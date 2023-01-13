There’s concern for a northeast Kansas woman missing for months, and she may need medical help. Joannie ‘Joni’ Wilcox-Kalebaugh was reported missing on Nov. 8, 2022, in Kansas City. She was last seen around 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of N. 74th Street, near Washington High School, on the north side of town, according to KCKPD. At the time, she was wearing dark pants, a t-shirt and carrying a tan blanket.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO