Jacksonville Humane Society holding free adoption events every weekend in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions at the PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard, every weekend for the month of January. JHS says there will be a variety of cats, kittens, and dogs up for adoption with these events and the adoption fee will be waived. All animals are microchipped, spayed and neutered, and vaccinated before adoption.

The adoption event will be on January 14 and 15 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. If you’re unable to make it out this weekend, there will be another chance to adopt a furry friend on January 21 and January 28 from 10 A.M. until 2 P.M. at the Southside PetSmart.

You can find more information on the JHS website.

©2023 Cox Media Group