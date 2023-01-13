Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
New MacBook Pro with Wi-Fi 6E support surfaces in regulatory database
Evidence is mounting that new Macs could be announced this week. An unreleased MacBook Pro with upgraded Wi-Fi speeds has surfaced in the Canada Radio Equipment List database, with the model number A2779. The new Mac hardware could be announced tomorrow, according to multiple sources. New MacBook Pro with Wi-Fi...
9to5Mac
M2 Mac mini tidbits: External display support, how to save an extra $100, more
Apple announced a major update to the Mac mini lineup today, offering new configurations with M2 and M2 Pro chips inside. Alongside those headlining features, there are a few other interesting changes and tidbits with this year’s Mac mini revamp. Head below for the details. External displays. The previous...
9to5Mac
Watch Apple’s YouTuber-packed 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini ‘event’
Apple announced its refreshed MacBook Pro and Mac mini machines today with M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max chips. While the company skipped a traditional event and launched the computers with a press release, it did share a video introducing the latest hardware kicked off by a montage of tech YouTubers.
9to5Mac
New MacBook Pros come with color-matched MagSafe charging cables
There are a bunch of notable changes with the new MacBook Pro models, including the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that power them. There’s also one small design tweak we still can’t believe didn’t ship last year – color-matched MagSafe chargers. MacBooks used MagSafe for...
9to5Mac
With new Macs coming soon, will Apple update the iMac with the M2 chip?
We’ve been hearing rumors for the past few months that Apple has been working on multiple new Macs. And according to new reports, at least some of these Macs – including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros – may be announced as soon as tomorrow. But there’s one Mac that the rumors are not talking about, and that’s the iMac. Read on as we detail what we know about Apple’s plans for its all-in-one desktop.
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
9to5Mac
iPhone periscope lens coming to both Pro models in 2024
We’re expecting a big boost to the telephoto capabilities of this year’s flagship iPhone, as a periscope lens comes to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is expected to offer somewhere in the range of 5x to 10x optical zoom, compared to the maximum 3x zoom of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Pro battery life: Here’s how it compares to its predecessors
MacBook Pro battery life saw a big increase with the arrival of Apple Silicon in the last few years and the M2 Pro and M2 Max upgrades bring even more power efficiency. Here’s what to expect for M2 MacBook Pro battery life. The latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro...
9to5Mac
Poll: Which Mac do you want Apple to update with the M2 chip next?
Earlier today, multiple sources (including 9to5Mac) heard that Apple will announce new Mac products later this week. Moments later, a new unreleased MacBook Pro model identified as A2779 surfaced on the Canada Radio Equipment List database. So while there’s strong evidence that we’ll have new MacBook Pros soon, we want to know which Mac you want Apple to upgrade with the M2 chip next.
9to5Mac
The iPad is getting in the way of the Mac mini of MacBooks
Apple’s new M2 Mac mini is a good value for a desktop computer. $500 gives students and educators access to Apple’s best consumer processor performance and a desktop operating system. That’s vastly more affordable than $1300 iMac even after you consider the cost of a mouse, keyboard, and monitor.
9to5Mac
Keychron unveils Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard with Mac layout
Adding to its lineup of high-performing keyboards like the K2 and customizable Q5 and Q1, Keychron has unveiled its latest mechanical keyboard for Mac. Continuing with a high-end focus, the new Q1 Pro Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard features a full aluminum design with hot-swappable keys, a Mac layout, is fully customizable through QMK/VIA, and much more.
9to5Mac
M2 Pro and M2 Max chips: Here’s how much faster Apple says they are
Apple officially unveiled its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips today, debuting first in new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates. These new chips mark the expansion of the M2 chip to Apple’s higher-end Macs for the first time, but just how much of a performance boost should you expect? Here’s what Apple says.
Phone Arena
Apple might surprisingly announce new devices today
Apple could announce a bunch of new devices today, January 17, via a press release on its pressroom website today, says leakster Jon Prosser on Twitter. This is what the rumor mill has been buzzing about in the past few hours, and people are speculating about the possible releases we might get out of these surprising announcements.
9to5Mac
Kuo: Mac mini unlikely to get new design anytime soon; 3nm M3 Pro and Max chips expected next year
Apple on Tuesday updated the Mac mini with the M2 chip, and also introduced another version with the new, more powerful M2 Pro chip. However, despite the new chips, the Mac mini still has the same design introduced a decade ago. And according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Mac mini won’t be getting a new design anytime soon.
9to5Mac
Apple reportedly developing cheaper mixed reality headset, postpones AR glasses
Apple is yet to announce its first mixed reality headset, but we’ve already heard plenty of rumors about the company’s long-term plans when it comes to this new product. The Information, which has been providing multiple details about Apple’s new AR/VR headset, reported on Tuesday that Apple’s engineers are already working on a more affordable version of the new device.
9to5Mac
Deals: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, iPad Air 5 $500, Belkin MagSafe gear 15% off, more
All of Tuesday’s best offers are now up for the taking, with the best value in Apple’s current Mac stable arriving thanks to a $199 discount on the oh-so popular M1 MacBook Air. That’s alongside a rare chance to save on iPad Air 5 at $500, which is finally on sale after seeing stock shortages throughout the holiday season. Then go check out these Belkin MagSafe charging stands and other Apple accessories at 15% off. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Official Apple warning over ‘display ruining’ iPhone bug ‘with no current fix’
APPLE has officially acknowledged an unfortunately popular bug with the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models. A solution to this update error is unknown, but a memo from the iPhone maker cuts through the red tape. Users of the iPhone 14 series have been raging about horizontal lines on...
TechRadar
Why the iOS Health app is more important than you realize
If you’ve ever set up an Apple Watch, you’re likely aware of the Apple Health app that’s baked right into iOS. It stores plenty of data, from your name, blood type, and date of birth, to more complex information like how well you’re sleeping. This one-stop-shop...
Netflix now rolling out refreshed interface to its iPhone app
Netflix on Monday released an update to its iOS app that brings a refreshed interface to the iPhone version of its platform. The new interface features new, more fluid animations, including parallax effects to move elements around as the user moves the phone. Netflix app for iPhone just got a...
