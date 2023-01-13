ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

WNYT

2nd Albany County inmate faces multiple charges

25-year-old Messiah Lamb, the second inmate, is also charged. Investigators inside the jail say they found him with tobacco, marijuana, matches and razorblades. Correction officers made the discover using a body scanner. Lamb now faces a number of charges and will be arraigned in Colonie town court.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

New chargers brought against Albany County inmates

New charges for two Albany County inmates. The sheriff department says Dahmeek McDonald, who is currently in the Albany County Correctional Facility following a burglary investigation and crash – was found to have a number of drugs stashed inside his body. It happened last week, during intake. This included...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Cohoes man recounts vicious attack by a stranger

COHOES – Damien Bacon was home with his girlfriend in Cohoes on December 30, when he heard yelling outside. First, his girlfriend’s mother went out. “I heard her yelling with a man, so I came down my stairs, my porch, and as soon as he saw me, he met me halfway into my driveway,” he said.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Pair charged in Duanesburg storage unit break-in

Two people from Albany are arrested, accused of breaking into storage units. It happened last November at Superior Storage in Duanesburg, say police, but Edward Cruz and Trista Lohmeyer were just arrested on Tuesday. Each faces 91 counts of burglary, along with charges of grand larceny, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
DUANESBURG, NY
WNYT

Navy veteran, 100, from Albany County gets first photo ID

A 100-year-old Navy World War II veteran in Albany County finally has his first photo ID. George Jenkins was born in 1922. He had been living independently, but recently became ill. He needed a photo ID to transition from a recent hospital stay to new senior housing. However, it wasn’t...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation

An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
WNYT

UAlbany student sues top officials at university

A student from the University of Albany is suing one of the university’s top administrators and chief of University Police. This story was first reported by the Times Union. We’ve obtained a copy of the lawsuit. It says graduate student Amie Zimmerman accuses the Vice President for Finance and Administration Todd Foreman and UAlbany’s Chief of Police Paul Burlingame for violating her first amendment right through the use of violent force. Zimmerman claims this happened on Oct. 15 during a protest her organization, GSEU, led against unlawful wage practices at UAlbany. Zimmerman said she was chanting “End Wage Theft.”
ALBANY, NY

