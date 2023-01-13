Read full article on original website
ACSO: Inmate adds charges after contraband was found
Albany country sheriffs office reports the arrest of Dahmeek J. McDonald, 28 which took place on January 12. McDonald allegedly had contraband inside the Albany County Correctional Facility.
Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Springfield, Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Conn.
Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Hartford Monday night. Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m. Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy...
NY election official pleads guilty to ballot fraud in 2021
Republican Jason Schofield of Troy resigned last month from the Rensselaer County Board of Elections.
Cohoes man recounts vicious attack by a stranger
COHOES – Damien Bacon was home with his girlfriend in Cohoes on December 30, when he heard yelling outside. First, his girlfriend’s mother went out. “I heard her yelling with a man, so I came down my stairs, my porch, and as soon as he saw me, he met me halfway into my driveway,” he said.
Pair charged in Duanesburg storage unit break-in
Two people from Albany are arrested, accused of breaking into storage units. It happened last November at Superior Storage in Duanesburg, say police, but Edward Cruz and Trista Lohmeyer were just arrested on Tuesday. Each faces 91 counts of burglary, along with charges of grand larceny, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
Navy veteran, 100, from Albany County gets first photo ID
A 100-year-old Navy World War II veteran in Albany County finally has his first photo ID. George Jenkins was born in 1922. He had been living independently, but recently became ill. He needed a photo ID to transition from a recent hospital stay to new senior housing. However, it wasn’t...
Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday. 21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday. The victim...
SP: Local HS teacher sends inappropriate images to child
A teacher from Averill Park High School has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a child under 17 and sending them indecent images. Peter Bertram of Nassau, 43, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation
An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
One shot on Mattoon Street in Springfield
The Springfield Police Department was sent to Mattoon Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
Albany detective lieutenant retires after 25 years of service
A longtime member of the Albany Police Department is retiring. Detective Lieutenant Eric Crist served 25 years. He’s most recently served as supervisor of the Children and Family Services Unit.
UAlbany student sues top officials at university
A student from the University of Albany is suing one of the university’s top administrators and chief of University Police. This story was first reported by the Times Union. We’ve obtained a copy of the lawsuit. It says graduate student Amie Zimmerman accuses the Vice President for Finance and Administration Todd Foreman and UAlbany’s Chief of Police Paul Burlingame for violating her first amendment right through the use of violent force. Zimmerman claims this happened on Oct. 15 during a protest her organization, GSEU, led against unlawful wage practices at UAlbany. Zimmerman said she was chanting “End Wage Theft.”
Albany police chief eager to build on department’s success, deal with challenges
The Albany Police Department has the same mission in 2023 that they always have. That is to save lives and protect the community. However, the department is also dealing with challenges. Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says he wants to build on the success of last year. He says his...
