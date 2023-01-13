ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

Lori Harvey Clears Up ‘Misconceptions’ About Her Love Life But Makes No Mention Of Damson Idris

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FD1P4_0kE1SLTc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqURk_0kE1SLTc00

Lori Harvey. Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Lori Harvey remains relatively tightlipped about her personal life. When she does come into the public eye she often finds herself clearing things up. During a sit down on Entertainment Tonight with Adrienne Bailon Haughton, she set the record straight on her dating life and spoke about all the misconceptions she heard about herself.

“It’s so funny, because I’m so quiet, there’s been so many stories that have been made up about me,” the 26-year-old said. “I’ve seen stories about me being fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship, and I’ll see the guy, and I’m like, ‘I’ve actually never even met him before.'”

She’s also been linked to Diddy and his son, Justin Combs. While she didn’t say names, Harvey said she never dated a father and son before. She’s even read headlines about her sexuality.

“I’ve heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true,” she said. “I’ve even heard that I’m a lesbian at one point. So you know, there’s been a lot of different things, a lot stories, a lot of misconceptions.”

Lori Harvey Shared What Advice Steve Harvey Gave Her About Dating

Lori Harvey’s father Steve Harvey is known to give valuable advice on dating , so of course he shares gems with his baby girl. One thing she said the Family Feud host told her to remember is that she’s “the prize.”

“[That] means not compromising my values, my happiness, my peace, not settling for less than what I know I deserve and not being afraid to walk away from a situation if it’s no longer serving me,” she said.

Steve Harvey recently appeared on the Today show and gave an update on how she’s been doing since breaking up with Michael B. Jordan after a year.

“She’s done a really good job of figuring it out and getting it right,” he said. “And I think she’s in a really good place in her life right now. I think she’s content with Lori and I think that’s a great place for her to start from.”

Harvey appears to be doing great because she is now dating Damson Idris. The couple made it Instagram official with a picture of the Snowfall star kissing Harvey on the cheek while she is all smiles on his IG story.

RELATED CONTENT : Lori Harvey Has Self-Love On The Brain Despite Consistent Chatter On Who She’s Dating

Comments / 2

Related
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
thesource.com

Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
People

Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Fuel Dating Gossip In West Hollywood: Watch

The model and the “Power” actor had the internet going crazy as the rumour mill began turning earlier this month. No more than a year ago, if you asked pretty much anyone online, they’d tell you that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were an “end game” couple. Practically since the start of their union, it seemed as though the model and actor were preparing for an eventual walk down the aisle. However, all of that suddenly and unexpectedly ended earlier this year when they announced their split to the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
People

Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know

Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
OHIO STATE
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo

Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
People

Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush

In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos

New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why

Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy