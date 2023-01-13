Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Car thieves attempt to drive off with 10 trucks from the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant
An early-morning robbery at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant was foiled by multiple police departments, who arrested six suspects and recovered 10 pickup trucks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas
DETROIT – A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas. According to Michigan State Police, at about 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The Detroit man and his female passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
WATCH: Suspects jump into car at Detroit gas station, drive off with pit bull puppy inside
The search is on for three suspects who jumped into a car at a gas station on Detroit’s west side and drove off with a puppy. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects.
fox2detroit.com
Livingston County deputies catch Detroit man driving Dodge Ram stolen from Sterling Heights lot
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livingston County Sheriff's deputies caught a driver in a stolen 2023 Dodge Ram over the weekend because the truck had a license plate from another stolen vehicle. A deputy patrolling on I-96 in Howell Township ran the plate on the truck Saturday and saw...
Officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side: Project Greenlight cameras alert DPD to man playing with gun in a gas station
Detroit police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting after Project Greenlight cameras alerted law enforcement to a man playing with a gun in a Citgo gas station on Eight Mile Rd.
fox2detroit.com
7 suspects arrested trying to steal trucks from Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Seven people are in custody after a major auto theft attempt took place at a Chrysler plant in Sterling Heights early Tuesday morning. The car plant robbery led to suspects being arrested at and around the facility after they tried stealing approximately 10 pickup trucks.
fox2detroit.com
Stretch of Merriman Road closed over Hines Park in Westland until late fall
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Drivers on Merriman Road in Westland will need to take a detour for a while. Merriman over Hines Drive is closed between Warren Road and Hawthorne Drive for a bridge replacement project that started Jan. 9. Construction is expected to be completed by late fall.
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
‘Strong police work.’ DPD defends credit card arrest that judge called ‘absurd'
The woman arrested by Detroit police and accused of stealing a credit card she says she was only trying to return is suing the City of Detroit, alleging her constitutional rights were violated.
Police announce arrest in December murder of mother outside Detroit store
Detroit police on Tuesday morning announced an arrest in the December murder of a 53-year-old mother outside of a Detroit store that shook the community.
fox2detroit.com
Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
fox2detroit.com
Musician loses keyboard while driving to Southfield studio
A Metro Detroit musician has been searching all weekend for his keyboard that fell out of his truck. He is hoping someone saw it and will come forward.
An Open Letter to Grand Blanc Shoppers Putting Carts in Corrals
Shopping at the "infamous-parking-lot" Kroger in Grand Blanc this weekend, showed me there's still hope that humankind hasn't forgotten how to behave in public. Remember, this Kroger made the '8 Most Hated Parking Lots In Genesee County' list from our readers. Has everyone lost their mind when shopping at Kroger...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police conduct shooting investigation on Oakfield Street
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting on Oakfield Street just north of Seven Mile Road Monday. Witnesses say that up to two people were injured in the incident, which happened in the 19400 block of Oakfield. Stay with FOX 2 for more information...
wrif.com
Lady Destroys a Newly Remodeled Gas Station
A woman’s wild outburst at a Detroit gas station has been captured on video. The woman destroyed a newly remodeled gas station in Detroit after the clerk told her she couldn’t use the phone. The clerk had already let her use the station phone and refused to let her use it again.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
State halts fuel sales at Romeo Shell station accused of selling bad gas
Bad Gasoline. It’s a growing concern - especially when prices are on the rise. Well, multiple people have been reporting getting bad gas from the Shell station on Main Street in Romeo.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9