ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Drunk driver lies to Michigan police about I-94 shooting after car runs out of gas

DETROIT – A drunk driver allegedly lied to police about a freeway shooting in Detroit Monday night in an effort to get a fast police response after his car ran out of gas. According to Michigan State Police, at about 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 16, a 30-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 near Woodward Avenue when his vehicle ran out of gas. The Detroit man and his female passenger both called 911 seeking a quick police response, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police conduct shooting investigation on Oakfield Street

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting on Oakfield Street just north of Seven Mile Road Monday. Witnesses say that up to two people were injured in the incident, which happened in the 19400 block of Oakfield. Stay with FOX 2 for more information...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Lady Destroys a Newly Remodeled Gas Station

A woman’s wild outburst at a Detroit gas station has been captured on video. The woman destroyed a newly remodeled gas station in Detroit after the clerk told her she couldn’t use the phone. The clerk had already let her use the station phone and refused to let her use it again.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store

DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy