Meta Is Finally Saying Goodbye To This Headset
Meta has just informed its users that it is about to drop social support for the original Quest 1 VR headset. This is a big loss for many of those who use the device, as the social aspects of VR have always been one of its major draws. Meta itself pushes this as one of the reasons to buy its headsets, boasting that users will have the ability to "host game nights from anywhere, meet up at a live concert or join a community and build whatever you can imagine, together."
The Best Audio Settings For Warzone 2.0
You better fine-tune your audio settings in "Warzone 2.0." Otherwise, you'll be giving players who do the upper hand in battle. It seems that audio mixing has always been an issue with Activision's "Call of Duty" battle royale titles, as Dr Disrespect famously made clear during a 2020 live stream.
How The Stadia Controller Can Be Useful After The System's Death
After trying to break into the video game industry in 2019 with the Stadia, Google finally called it quits and announced, in September 2022, the upcoming death of the service. With the end finally here and Stadia shutting down on January 18, fans are saying goodbye as they scramble to save their games with the help of Stadia devs coming to the rescue. However, thanks to one final update, players will have something beyond save files to show for their time with the Stadia.
How Takafumi Fujisawa And His Teams Created The Classic Startup Sounds For Playstation
Consoles from the Sega Master System to the most modern iterations of the PlayStation and Xbox have all featured some kind of sound on launch, but as time has gone on, these sounds have become a bit samey. Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S startup sounds are pretty inoffensive — airy, and like the final beats of a movie trailer — but back in the day, these launch sounds were wildly more experimental. Great games — and consoles — can be ruined by terrible audio. However, for the most part, older console startup sounds enhance the experience.
Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
CNET
Are You a MacBook Owner? Apple Might Owe You Up to $395
If you're a MacBook user, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
The Verge
Google’s Android clock app now lets you record your own annoying alarm sound
Have you ever wanted to be woken from a dreamy slumber by the sound of your partner screaming at you to get out of bed, or perhaps your parents nagging you to get up for school? Well, Google has just the app update for you. The latest Android Clock app on Pixel devices now lets you record your own alarm and timer sounds. Ideal if you want to be woken slowly to the calming sounds of whales or something a lot more chaotic.
CNBC
4 side hustles for introverts: Some can bring in tens of thousands of dollars
Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.
Ash's Final Pokémon Episode Opening Is Determined To Make Us Cry
After finally becoming a Pokemon champion, the journey of Ash Ketchum, the world's most experienced 10-year-old Pokemon trainer, is finally coming to a close. The "Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master" series will be made up of 11 parts, and the original version in Japanese begins airing on January 13, 2023. Unfortunately, we don't know when the English dubbed version or subtitles will be available, and the current English title is even a rough translation of the Japanese title rather than an official adaptation for the language. Nevertheless, it's sure to be an emotional rollercoaster for longtime fans of the anime as the series overhauls its narrative focus.
Android Headlines
Leak shows entire Galaxy S23 lineup in all colors, from every angle
Galaxy S23 leaks have gotten more frequent in recent weeks as Samsung gears up for the big launch event on February 1. Reputed tipster Evan Blass recently shared high-resolution renders of the entire lineup in various colors. We can see the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra from virtually every angle in this leak, giving us a great look at the new phones.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time
Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
petapixel.com
Hypersensitve Camera Beams Back Photo of the Dark Side of the Moon
The NASA-built ShadowCam has beamed back its first image. The amazing photo is of the far side of the Moon and shows off the camera’s hypersensitivity to light. ShadowCam is onboard the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), known as Danuri. The mission was launched in August last year and marks South Korea’s first successful Moon orbiter.
ComicBook
PS5 Owners Get Good News Following Concerning PlayStation Report
PlayStation 5 owners can finally breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to recent concerns that have come about with the console. Just a couple of days back, a new report came about stating that PS5 consoles that were displayed in a vertical fashion had a chance of being damaged over the long haul. Essentially, it was said that the liquid metal within the PS5 that is used for cooling could spread to other parts of the console internally when sitting vertically for too long, which could damage the hardware. And while this news freaked out a number of PlayStation fans, it sounds like there's nothing to worry about after all.
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Phone Arena
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
When Samsung released the Galaxy S21 FE in early January last year, everyone was confused…. The S21 FE was always going to be a relatively inferior phone compared to the then soon-to-launch Galaxy S22, which of course was Samsung’s new flagship, coming with a refreshed design, a new processor, cameras, and at only $100 more than the S21 FE, which launched at $700, packing last year’s hardware, including processor, display, and cameras.
Team Fortress 2's Massive Leak Reveals Totally Unseen Content
Some games refuse to die, and "Team Fortress 2" is one of those games. Despite being almost a decade-and-a-half old, the first-person shooter that had a turbulent development cycle continues to be popular despite it having already run its course. A massive leak for "Team Fortress 2" made its way to the internet, showcasing tons of in-game assets and even some unused content players never got to see.
