Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

3 Saints that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t

Saints fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. The New Orleans Saints finished the 2022 NFL season with a 7-10 record, matching with the Atlanta Falcons for the worst record in one of the worst divisions in football. The NFC South was nothing to write home about in 2022, and for the Saints, they were never able to play consistent football throughout.
ATLANTA, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
