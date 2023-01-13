Read full article on original website
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Old Stockman’s Bank tabbed for new museum home
SAFFORD — There was exciting news at the annual symposium for the Graham County Historical Society last Saturday. “We’ve been working with (Graham) County, who owns the old Stockman’s Bank building at 7th Avenue and Main Street (in Safford), and that is going to be the location of our museum,” said Deanna Moeller, secretary of the Historical Society.
gilavalleycentral.net
Thatcher’s Jenny Howard appointed to ADOT Board
THATCHER — The Gila Valley finally has a voice when it comes to road improvements and repairs. As one of his last actions before leaving office, former Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Thatcher Town Council member Jenny Howard to serve as the Dist. 4 representative on the Arizona Department of Transportation Board.
gilavalleycentral.net
SUSD’s DeLaO, Hackett honored by ASBA
PHOENIX — Two members of the Safford Unified School District Governing Board were recently recognized by the state. Board President Mike DeLaO received one of the two Arizona School Board Association’s All-Arizona School Board Member awards. The award is presented to recipients who “exemplify best practices in boardsmanship,...
gilavalleycentral.net
Lafe Nelson School 2Q Honor Roll
Stormi Casey, Dietrich Pryor, Audianna Sanchez, Smith Tregaskes, Serenity Vasquez, Layla Yentsch. Bronson Bowman, Adrian Dickerson, Carmen Gamez, RocsieGasca, Devon Holley, Zoie Jurado, Jayden Kocal, Nora Lopez, KaesonSalyards, Madison Schade. Fifth grade. Madelynn Barnette, Caydence Gable, Vivian Hopson, Rylan Hughes, Christopher Medina, Savanna Schaub, JacieSeballos, Shawn Trujillo, Jaxson Walker, Harlie...
gilaherald.com
Jail Booking Report for January 3 – 9
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Jan. 3 – 9, 2023. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. January...
Comments / 0