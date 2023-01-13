SAFFORD — There was exciting news at the annual symposium for the Graham County Historical Society last Saturday. “We’ve been working with (Graham) County, who owns the old Stockman’s Bank building at 7th Avenue and Main Street (in Safford), and that is going to be the location of our museum,” said Deanna Moeller, secretary of the Historical Society.

