Celina, OH

3 people arrested during drug operation in Celina

 4 days ago
CELINA — The Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) of Mercer County arrested three people on drug charges on Thursday.

Katie N. Schlarman, of Celina, was arrested for possessing a drug abuse instrument. Darryl H. Mann, of Celina, was arrested for possession of drugs. Tyler M. Franklin, of Celina, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Schlarman, Mann, and Franklin remain in the Mercer County adult detention facility while they await formal charges and fillings from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the operation, the HIT Team made six traffic stops, issued five written warnings, and two traffic citations.

