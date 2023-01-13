ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Premier Health VP of Emergency and Trauma Services retiring after more than 40 years

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
DAYTON — A distinguished career is coming to an end for one local trail-blazer after decades of service.

After more than 40 years, Candy Skidmore is retiring from Premier Health spending the last decade as vice president of emergency and trauma services, but that is just a small portion of the impact she has made with the health system.

Skidmore started as an emergency room and ICU nurse. She was even one of the first nurses to join the CareFlight team.

She played a huge role in the development and growth of the CareFlight network in the area over the years and then played a key role in the transformation of Miami Valley South with one of the area’s first free standing emergency centers. She then helped open similiar centers in four other locations in the region.

Through it all, she says her focus was always the patients.

“I always felt like the organization prioritized patients first and that’s really what my job entails, so it was a great fit for me and honestly I work with some great people so it was easy. It was easy to stay,” Skidmore said.

Skidmore says she will miss her coworkers and the patients and their families the most but adds she is looking forward to spending quality time with her family.

