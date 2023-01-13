ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville Regional Airport sets passenger record in 2022

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsJy9_0kE1Q1yl00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Regional Airport set a record in 2022 for the most passengers served in a single year at the airport.

More than 1.8 million passengers flew through the airport last year, a 29 percent increase over 2021.

Traffic is up more than 160% from 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic decimated air travel in the United States.

Passenger air traffic at AVL is up nearly 14% from the pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“The airport continues to be an anchor organization in western North Carolina, providing global connectivity for residents and visitors, as well as contributing to the economic vitality of the entire region,” said airport President and CEO Lew Bleiweis in a statement. “Our growth is linked directly to our local travelers’ willingness to fly from their local airport, the commitment our airline partners have made to serve our region and grow their air service, and to the increasing popularity of the area as a nationally known travel destination. Now the third-busiest airport in the state, the impact of our airport continues to expand, which is very good for our region.”

Six commercial airlines fly to Asheville Regional Airport with non-stop service to 25 airports around the country.

Year Annual Passengers % Change Year over Year
2018 1,134,568 +19%
2019 1,616,762 +43%
2020 704,972 -56%
2021 1,428,266 +103%
2022 1,838,793 +29%
From: Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WSPA 7News

UNCG comes back from 13 down to win at Furman 88-80 in OT

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) – UNC Greensboro erased a 13-point deficit over the final eight minutes of regulation and outscored Furman 11-3 in overtime to claim an 88-80 victory over the Paladins on Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena. With the win, UNCG improved to 11-8 overall and 5-1 in Southern Conference play. The Paladins, who fell for […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSPA 7News

USC Upstate falls at first place Longwood 72-65

FARMVILLE, Va. (USC Upstate SID) – In a conference where every game is a battle in the quest to sit atop the league standings, USC Upstate men’s basketball engaged in another battle Saturday night against league-leading Longwood before succumbing 72-65. Fighting from behind for most of the evening, Upstate continued to battle throughout the second half, cutting […]
FARMVILLE, VA
WSPA 7News

McCorkle scores 22 points off the bench as Wofford defeats VMI 86-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C.(Wofford SID) – The Wofford Terriers men’s basketball team defeated the Virginia Military Institute 86-67 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. Behind a 50-point second half the Terriers ran away from the Keydets to get the winning margin up to 19 points. Carson McCorkle led Wofford in scoring with career-high 22 points. […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy