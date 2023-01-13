Read full article on original website
Related
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Asthenia: The common signs of pancreatic cancer that appears in 86% of cases according to the research
Pancreatic cancer, characterized by a poor prognosis, is one of the worst diagnoses in the group of cancers. However, this culprit can also be treated if detected early. Asthenia could be your body’s subtle way of warning you of ongoing pancreatic cancer.
Post Register
Women: Protect yourselves from cervical cancer
New recommendations suggest getting a cervical screening every 3 to 5 years. Each year almost 13,000 women are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Yet, cervical cancer is among the most preventable female cancers today. Given that it’s National Cervical Health Awareness Month, what better time to get the word out about women’s health and important screenings that could save lives?
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
Cervical cancer: Early detection and signs to look out for
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. According to the CDC, about 13,000 cases are detected each year in the U.S. and 4,000 women die of this cancer each year.
Urgent warning over killer cancer that can mask itself as a sore throat
DURING the winter months, many people come down with symptoms of the common cold. This can often include a sore throat, but experts have warned that it might not always be down to the lurgy. Lifestyle factors account for around 155,000 cases of cancer each year, the World Cancer Research...
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
Cervical cancer cases on the rise in young women
Doctors are diagnosing more young women with advanced late-stage cervical cancer, according to a study in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer.
MedicalXpress
Video: Treating skin cancer with Mohs surgery
Nearly 5 million people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with a form of skin cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Dr. Naiara Sbroggio Barbosa, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, explains how Mohs surgery can be used to treat basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and some types of melanoma.
Current Publishing
Column: Tips to prevent, detect cervical cancer
Did you know that more than 14,000 women are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year? Cervical cancer is a gynecologic cancer of the female reproductive tract, specifically the cervix. January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, so I’d like to share some tips on how to prevent it and information on screenings.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
msn.com
Common signs & symptoms of Melanoma
A type of skin cancer which develops from the cells (melanocytes) that control pigment of the skin. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Melanoma, seek medical attention immediately. The symptoms include:. The earliest symptom is typically a change in an existing mole or a new...
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Cancer death rate down 32% in past 30 years, American Cancer Society says
(CNN) - The cancer death rate in the U.S. has dropped 32% in the past 30 years, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society. The report says advances in treatment, early detection and a decrease in smoking are reasons for the lower death rate. According to the...
physiciansweekly.com
Melanoma-specific Mortality Due to Delays in the Surgical Treatment of Melanoma
The following is a summary of “Delays in the surgical treatment of melanoma are associated with worsened overall and melanoma-specific mortality: A population-based analysis,” published in October, 2022 issue of Dermatology by Xiong, et al. Uncertainty exists on how treatment delays affect melanoma outcomes. For a study, researchers...
How Is Ovarian Cancer Diagnosed?
Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in or around the ovaries grow uncontrollably, forming into a mass (tumor). Approximately 1.1% of people who have ovaries will receive an ovarian cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. There is no reliable screening test to check for ovarian cancer in people who do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms of ovarian cancer or a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer, your healthcare provider will perform a pelvic exam to check for fluid and/or lumps around your ovaries. Your healthcare provider may refer you to a gynecologic oncologist (GYO)—a doctor who specializes in...
Healthline
What’s the Outlook for People with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)?
Advanced NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer. It occurs when the cancer has spread to the point where it’s no longer considered curable. Treatment focuses on prolonging and improving quality of life. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up almost. of lung cancers in the United...
targetedonc.com
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Dramatic Increase in Cervical Cancer Research Is Driving Treatment Progress
For cervical cancer awareness month, Lauren Bollinger, MD, discusses how the increase in research in the field of cervical cancer is driving the progress of treatment. Despite significant advancements in prevention and screening, cervical cancer remains a fierce opponent, and the disease continues to affect many women worldwide. In 2022, an estimated 14,100 new cases of cervical cancer will be diagnosed, and 4,280 projected deaths will occur because of the disease in the United States alone.1.
Comments / 0