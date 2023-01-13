ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after robbing the Paul Eames Sports Complex, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, and Brittany Townsend, 36, were all charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property and interference with government property.
ALBANY, GA
wtvy.com

Two arrested after Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Police in Blakely have made 2 arrests in connection with a late Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital for treatment. According to information released Monday night by the Blakely Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.
BLAKELY, GA
wfxl.com

3 arrested for $200k in copper stolen from Albany sports complex

Three people are in custody for burglarizing a local sports complex. On January 12, police responded to Paul Eames Sports Complex, located at 1130 Ball Park Lane, in reference to a burglary around 10 p.m. It was reported that the suspects broke into the clubhouse and removed a large amount...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Teen arrested, another detained after shooting in Blakely Friday night

Authorities say that a teen has been arrested and another detained after a shooting in Blakely Friday night. On January 13, around 11 p.m., Blakely police officers responded to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Around the same time, a report came in of a gunshot victim self-reporting to Lifebrite...
BLAKELY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Volunteer Firefighter in Calhoun County Arrested for Arson

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that Dontavis George, 20, of Arlington, has been charged with three counts each of arson and criminal trespassing. In October of 2022, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office was contacted by the Calhoun County Sheriff, Josh Hilton, in reference...
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Camilla armed robber gets life with no parole sentence

CAMILLA — Law enforcement officials in Mitchell County are celebrating “taking another threat off the streets” in the county. Travis Donaldson, a Camilla man who had previously served a 10-year sentence for armed robbery, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for yet another robbery, this one of a Camilla Family Dollar store.
CAMILLA, GA
WALB 10

Power restored in southwest Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested in Pelham double homicide

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide where two men were shot to death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
PELHAM, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester car crash leaves vehicle submerged, 3 juveniles hospitalized

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Three juveniles were injured during a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Georgia Highway 112 on the outskirts of Sylvester after the vehicle lost control and landed in a creek upside down, according to a Worth County deputy.
SYLVESTER, GA
WALB 10

Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Albany businesses vandalized

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some downtown Albany businesses still have windows boarded up days after several were vandalized. Eyewitnesses say a man threw himself into glass windows and doors. Missy Whitney, the owner of Paisley Fig, said despite the incident she still feels safe downtown. “I feel so safe downtown....
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in connection to hitting someone with a car. Kadijah Aailyah Green, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle and third-degree cruelty to children.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy