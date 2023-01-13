Read full article on original website
Local chamber of commerce will hold its 108th annual dinner in March
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 108th annual dinner in early March. It will take place at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College. Chamber President Kelsy Eaton said it’s their biggest event of the year. There will be networking...
The Marietta Shrine Club donates $6000 to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta Shrine Club donates $6000 to Memorial Health System’s pediatric therapy center. The donation will be used to purchase new products for their new facility. The Marietta Shrine Club has donated over $30,000 in the last two years. As the pediatric therapy center gets better...
Marietta College hosts programming for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College’s office of Diversity and Inclusion offered students and community members a day of programming in recognition of the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. The day’s events started with presentations by students who had taken a trip to Montgomery Alabama last...
Marietta Mindset hosts Self Care Sunday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College student organization Marietta Mindset hosted a Self-care Sunday event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Marietta Mindset is a student organization at Marietta College that focuses on building mental health awareness and improving mental health for students. Founded in early 2021 using state grant money, Marietta Mindset hosts various events around campus that get students out of their dorms and give them the chance to take a break from their studies and relieve some academic stress.
WVU-Parkersburg provides tribute to MLK with his “I Have a Dream” speech
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is looking to get involved in honoring Dr. King. The college is providing a video tribute to Martin Luther King with faculty, staff and students reciting his “I Have a Dream” speech. The idea comes from Nancy Harris who serves on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
Buckeye Hills Regional Council opens applications to their projects profiles
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Projects profiles gives local communities the opportunity to improve their area. Water, sewer, business development and transportation needs are just some of the examples of some of the projects that have been funded in the past. Just last year over 44 projects in 32 counties were...
Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man has pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 17 to a fentanyl crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with...
Locals gather for meeting to speak on Vienna topics
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals gathered for a community discussion on Vienna topics Tuesday night. The event was hosted by Chad Emrick. He said the purpose of the meeting was to lift up community voices so that public officials understand how locals feel about different issues. The main topics discussed...
Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
West Virginia communities mourning after firefighter dies, his mother passes next day
LEON, WV (WOWK) — Communities in Mason and Putnam counties are grieving after a longtime resident and hero passed away, and then his mother died the very next day. Darren Lee “Tank” Priddy, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after battling a “short illness,” according to his obituary. Priddy graduated from Buffalo High […]
Firefighters looking to get repaid on damages for inadequate holiday pay
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - International Association for Firefighters Local 91 president and Parkersburg firefighter, Lt. Brandon Brown says that the city has paid the firefighters incorrectly on holidays for decades. “The city was splitting our shift. Whereas everything we do is in a 24-hour increment,” says Brown. For the...
Scoreboard: January 16, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL.
Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz talks about next steps after EMS, Inc. termination
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - As of January 12th, the city of Belpre terminated its contract with Belpre Fire Department, Inc. group after numerous violations by the emergency medical services group. On Thursday, the city of Belpre held a special session to discuss nullifying and voiding the contract with Belpre Volunteer...
Marietta Ice Festival sculpture found broken Monday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning The American Flags and Poles store ice sculpture was found broken in front of the store. No formal police reports have been filed but Executive Director, Jennifer Tinkler, says at this time they are not looking to take further action. WTAP will continue to...
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
West Virginia House of Delegates committee assignments announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Committee assignments for the West Virginia House of Delegates’ 2023 session have been announced. The delegates from Wood and Pleasants County have been assigned to a number of committees. Notably, Delegate Trenton Barnhart of Pleasants County will be chairing the House Committee on Banking. Delegates...
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
A mission with nutrition - how a Belpre restaurant aims to foster a healthy lifestyle
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Changed Plate is more than a restaurant. It’s a health education initiative. WTAP stopped by to take a deeper look at the mission for nutrition. Beyond serving food, staff at The Changed Plate teach patrons about healthy living. They offer healthy cooking classes in hopes that people realize nutritious cooking doesn’t have to be an overwhelming task.
Washington County ‘Frost Law’ goes into effect Jan. 15 to April 15
MARIETTA — Washington County’s 2023 Frost Law will be in effect Jan. 15 through April 15 after approval by the Washington County Commission on Thursday. The “Reduced Weight Limits During Times of Thaw and Moisture” on various country roads will involve a 30% reduction in axle loads, and gross vehicle weights that allow 14,000 pounds per axle and 56,000 pounds maximum weight. The reductions are designed to maintain and preserve the condition of the county’s various roadways.
