MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College student organization Marietta Mindset hosted a Self-care Sunday event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Marietta Mindset is a student organization at Marietta College that focuses on building mental health awareness and improving mental health for students. Founded in early 2021 using state grant money, Marietta Mindset hosts various events around campus that get students out of their dorms and give them the chance to take a break from their studies and relieve some academic stress.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO