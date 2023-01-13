Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
Centennial wrestlers beat Humboldt to earn 3rd-place finish at Osage Duals
The Ankeny Centennial wrestlers earned a third-place finish in the Osage Duals on Saturday. After going 2-2 during the preliminary rounds, the eighth-ranked Jaguars posted a 39-30 victory over Humboldt in the third-place match. They are now 19-5 on the season. “We had a little bit of a letdown after...
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawks crown trio of champs at Sharp Invite, place 2nd overall behind W-SR
With three individual champions, the Ankeny wrestling team earned a runner-up finish in the Bob Sharp Invitational on Saturday at Ankeny. The fifth-ranked Hawks racked up 234 points in the 10-team tournament. Waverly-Shell Rock captured the team title with 267.5 points. “We were hoping to win it,” said Ankeny coach...
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Owen Schwebach, Ankeny boys’ swimming
Junior Owen Schwebach is one of the top swimmers on the fourth-ranked Ankeny boys’ swimming team. He won two individual events and also anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay as the Hawks posted a 90-80 victory at No. 5 Linn-Mar (Marion) on Saturday to finish the dual-meet season with an overall record of 4-3-1.
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic announces its all-time Ankeny football team (2nd team)
For several months, Ankeny Fanatic has been contacting the members of its all-time Ankeny football team to get a reaction from some of the players, as well as stories and favorite memories from their high school careers. One former Ankeny standout responded with a poem that he wrote. Ross Naylor...
247Sports
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Mama I’m a Cowboy’: Ex-Ankeny star, former Iowa wideout Bruce lands at OSU
Former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV has landed in Stillwater. Bruce announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will transfer to Oklahoma State. “Mama I’m a Cowboy #gopokes,” he tweeted. Bruce, who helped lead Ankeny to the Class 4A state championship in 2020, spent two seasons at...
kniakrls.com
Pella Woman Buys First Lottery Ticket, Wins $250,000 Lottery Prize
Two days after her 21st birthday, a Pella woman bought a lottery ticket for the first time and won a $250,000 prize. “I’m amazed right now, like in shock,” Destiny Lawson said on Wednesday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “It definitely has not sunk in yet. I still think I’m dreaming right now.”
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
Snow returns to Iowa Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch likely
Winter weather is back in the forecast for much of Iowa this week, with a major winter storm shaping up to target much of Nebraska into Central Iowa. After a quiet day Tuesday, snow will be likely by Wednesday evening, impacting the commute home for the southern half of the state. Snow could be heavy […]
nwestiowa.com
Summit remains upbeat on CO2 pipeline
AMES—Despite the politics and protests, Summit Carbon Solutions is still optimistic about its pending pipeline. “It’s a $5 billion project, so there’s always twists and turns with any major project, but we feel really good about it,” said chief operations officer Jimmy Powell. Summit’s mission is...
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League of Iowa Receives Grant for Dog Adoption Program
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is receiving a grant to help get more dogs adopted. The $14,600 grant will help fund the ARL's training program to get dogs behavior training prior to adoption. Last year, the ARL housed over 4,500 homeless dogs. More information is...
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
KCCI.com
Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
KCCI.com
Boone County sheriff completes investigation into truck hit by apparent bullet
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The Boone County sheriff feared it wasinvestigating a car shot while driving down the highway by a masked man picking off headlines from the ditch. That's what they posted on their Facebook page on Monday. The incident happened Friday, Jan. 13, the woman driving the...
One dead, another injured in West Des Moines shooting
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man shot his girlfriend inside of a West Des Moines townhome before turning the gun on himself, according to West Des Moines Police. The woman survived, and police are investigating the crime as an attempted murder-suicide. Police responded to the 9000 block of Copper Drive just before 4 pm […]
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
'It's just all chaos': Des Moines woman witnesses deadly stabbing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Katie Rahmlow was asleep in a Des Moines apartment Saturday when she woke up in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend and two others, Jason Parker and Michael Clayton, were all awake seconds before Rahmlow witnessed a deadly attack. Rahmlow describes the moment to...
Creston Woman faces Forgery and Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Creston woman early Sunday morning on two Union County Warrants. Police arrested 20-year-old Emily Marie Dohorn at Birch and Fremont Streets. Dohorn was wanted for Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Interference with Official Acts, and Providing False Identification Information.
