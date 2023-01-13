Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Related
brproud.com
Grieving LSU sorority says Madison Brooks’ organs donated to save others
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Alpha Phi chapter at LSU remembers sophomore member Madison Brooks after she died from her injuries after a Sunday crash. The sorority called Brooks a “hero” after learning her heart and kidneys were donated. Read LSU Alpha Phi’s full statement:
brproud.com
Free health checks available through Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local hospital and grocery store are teaming up to provide free health checks over the coming months. Nursing staff from Baton Rouge General clinics will be available at separate Rouses locations. BRG says that as part of these events, individuals will be able...
brproud.com
Where can you eat during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For those of you who are trying to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions, there is now another possible temptation to overcome. Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is coming back next week and there are 21 restaurants to choose from this time. The...
brproud.com
Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
brproud.com
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles for 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, an annual staple in Lafayette for 15 years, is moving. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion officially announced Lake Charles as the location for the 16th annual Cook-Off on June 27 at the Golden Nugget. This will be the first time for the cook-off in Lake Charles.
brproud.com
Updated guidelines open door for Louisiana kids to receive diet pills and weight-loss surgery
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of Louisiana kids may be eligible for diet pills or weight-loss surgery based on updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). “In the US, we’ve got over 14 million children...
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for smash-and-grab suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an attempted burglary. The alleged burglary took place at the Willowbend Lake Apartments located on Mead Road. A suspect is accused of trying to get into a vehicle by breaking a...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge duo caught with 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. (BRPROUD) – Two people from Baton Rouge were arrested by a California police officer after the department says they were discovered with a large amount of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, an officer saw a rental car parked at a gas station on Eureka Way...
brproud.com
Extraordinary Educators: Maura Lewis from Woodlawn Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If this class were an equation, she would be the exponent. A teacher who’s more than a problem solver. “I tell them exactly what we are going to do. How it’s going to work. I tell them when there are tough things that are going to come up. When the easier things come, we interact, we try to have fun,” said Maura Lewis.
brproud.com
Metro council looks into police chases effectiveness, search warrants costs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is looking into the effectiveness of police chases and search warrants. This comes after two high school students in Brusly were killed in a police chase a few weeks ago. Now, the public is also speaking out about excessive searches.
brproud.com
LSU student dies after hit by car over weekend while standing in middle of road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An LSU student who was hit by a car early Sunday morning has died. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the victim was standing in the middle of the road on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway when she was hit by a car at 3 a.m. Sunday. The driver had no signs or evidence of impairment, according to EBRSO.
brproud.com
Baker Police ask public for assistance in identifying suspected thief
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baker, Louisiana are searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes from a gas station. According to the Baker Police Department, the theft occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Velaro’s Gas Station on Main Street.
brproud.com
YMCA to bring new apartment complex to Mid-City
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The YMCA is building the first building of its kind in the area. The organization wants to help bring more housing opportunities by building new apartments on South Foster Drive. “I think it’s a huge improvement for District 7,” cheered LaMont Cole, Mayor Pro-Tem,...
brproud.com
20-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on Airline Highway
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A 20-year-old from Maurepas was identified as the victim who died in Tuesday morning’s crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish. Louisiana State Police said Cameron Hall, 20, of Maurepas was killed in a four-vehicle crash that took place on Airline Highway. State Police said a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Trent Lessard of Prairieville veered, crossed the median and hit a 2011 Toyota Tundra.
brproud.com
Police arrest man suspected in Southmoor Drive arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area officials, a man suspected of arson has been arrested. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says Christian King, 30, was linked to a Saturday, Jan. 14 house fire in the 9400 block of Southmoor Drive. The door of the house was...
brproud.com
Train hits 18-wheeler at Verot School Rd. near Hwy. 90
UPDATE, 1/16/23, 11:40 A.M.: According to Sgt. Robin Green with LPD, further investigation revealed that the crossing guards were already down and the driver of the 18-wheeler went around them in an attempt to cross over the tracks before the train made it to the intersection. UPDATE, 1/16/23, 9:15 A.M.:...
brproud.com
Seimone Augustus honored with first female athlete statue at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La — Seimone Augustus made history as the first female athlete to have her statue on LSU’s campus, which the university unveiled Sunday. As Augustus’s alma mater in her hometown honored her, the entire city came out to support her. “Thank you for everything that...
brproud.com
Former LSU women’s basketball star honored with on-campus statue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU legend Seimone Augustus, a WNBA player and a three-time gold medalist, was honored with a statue on her old stomping grounds on Sunday. Augustus took the women’s basketball team to three straight Final Fours while also earning back-to-back NCAA Player of the Year in the early 2000s. Augustus also attended Capitol High.
brproud.com
Five LSU Tigers listed in D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball Top 100 Rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. – Five total LSU players have been listed in the D1Softball and Extra Inning Softball Top 100 rankings entering the 2023 season, including junior outfielder Ciara Briggs, junior infielder Danieca Coffey and graduate students infielder Georgia Clark, pitcher Ali Kilponen and infielder Taylor Pleasants. Briggs ranks...
brproud.com
LSU ranked No. 1 in D1 baseball preseason poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 D1 Baseball preseason poll released Tuesday, representing the Tigers’ third top ranking since late December. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls. According to D1 Baseball,...
Comments / 0