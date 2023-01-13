Weather Extra: Drought relief in California

Drought relief in California

A series of storms have left California drenched in rain and smothered in snow. The storms have been slamming the West Coast since late December, bringing record amounts of rain and snow to the area — so much moisture that drought conditions in California have improved dramatically over the past few weeks. The storms are powered by a stream of very moist air flowing across the Pacific Ocean, known as an atmospheric river. Additional storms are likely this week with slowly drying conditions after.