kjluradio.com

Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg

A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN JOHNSON COUNTY DUE IN COURT

An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County has a court appearance scheduled. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 17, 2023

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday morning, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue on a vehicle that had a defective license plate light. Contact was made with the driver, Juan Nandho-Paulino, 47, of Sedalia. A check through the Pettis County Joint Communications showed that Nandho-Pualino had a revoked driving status. Nandho-Paulino was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail, to be booked and released on charges of felony Driving While Revoked (Persistent Offender).
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Gravois Mills man arrested with suspected meth, guns & more than 700 rounds of ammunition

A Morgan County man is arrested in Camden County on drug and weapon’s charges following a traffic stop. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted a traffic stop late Sunday evening in the 11000 block of North State Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach. During the stop, deputies noticed the driver, Mark Wildhagen, 40, of Gravois Mills, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. A K9 at the scene alerted deputies to the presence of a controlled substance. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, several firearms, and more than 700 rounds of various caliber ammunition in Wildhagen’s vehicle.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia woman sentenced to probation after cops find two pounds of meth on her property

A Sedalia woman is sentenced for her part in a large-scale methamphetamine operation. Audrey Bridges pleaded down last November to second-degree drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child. She was sentenced last week to five years supervised probation on each count. If Bridges violates the terms of her probation, she faces 15 years in prison.
SEDALIA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

"This drug house now closed to the public," in Butler, Mo.; Sheriff's Office serve Narcotics Warrant at residence

BUTLER, Mo. - Tuesday, January 10, 2023 the Bates County Sheriff's office served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 100 N Olive in Butler. "Illegal items were recovered from multiple locations in the residence to include; a loaded syringe, spoons and glass containers with methamphetamine residue, straws with methamphetamine residue, Tin with methamphetamine residue, baggies with methamphetamine residue and multiple digital scales with methamphetamine residue." - BCSO MEDIA RELEASE.
BUTLER, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase

KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
PITTSBURG, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN PETTIS COUNTY CRASH

An 85-year-old Sedalia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert, and impacted the ground.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Claude F. “Todd” Conner, Jr.

Claude F. “Todd” Conner, Jr., 76, of Knob Noster, Missouri passed away Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrensburg, Mo. The family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 p.m., just prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Mo. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Risen From The Ashes, Windsor Dog Pound or the Warrensburg Cat Advocates. These donations may be left in care of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
KNOB NOSTER, MO

