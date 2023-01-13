Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Police seeking surveillance in Blue Springs home invasion, Independence shooting and police chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are asking the public to check their surveillance video after a home invasion and police chase that wound through several areas of eastern Jackson County, Missouri. Blue Springs police said this started as a home invasion. Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of...
kjluradio.com
Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg
A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN JOHNSON COUNTY DUE IN COURT
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County has a court appearance scheduled. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 17, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday morning, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue on a vehicle that had a defective license plate light. Contact was made with the driver, Juan Nandho-Paulino, 47, of Sedalia. A check through the Pettis County Joint Communications showed that Nandho-Pualino had a revoked driving status. Nandho-Paulino was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail, to be booked and released on charges of felony Driving While Revoked (Persistent Offender).
mykdkd.com
Scam Alert From Clinton Police Department
A lot of people have been getting a text message like the picture attached here. Please follow the above advice and don’t give out your information.
mykdkd.com
The Clinton School District Announces Sarah Maysent as New Teacher’s Assistant
The Clinton School District is excited to announce that Sarah Maysent has joined their team as a Teacher’s Assistant. Sarah, ordinally from Belton, MO, is a graduate of Missouri State. She has 11 years of teaching experience as both a middle school ELA teacher and online educator. A few...
kjluradio.com
Gravois Mills man arrested with suspected meth, guns & more than 700 rounds of ammunition
A Morgan County man is arrested in Camden County on drug and weapon’s charges following a traffic stop. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports it conducted a traffic stop late Sunday evening in the 11000 block of North State Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach. During the stop, deputies noticed the driver, Mark Wildhagen, 40, of Gravois Mills, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. A K9 at the scene alerted deputies to the presence of a controlled substance. Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, several firearms, and more than 700 rounds of various caliber ammunition in Wildhagen’s vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia woman sentenced to probation after cops find two pounds of meth on her property
A Sedalia woman is sentenced for her part in a large-scale methamphetamine operation. Audrey Bridges pleaded down last November to second-degree drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child. She was sentenced last week to five years supervised probation on each count. If Bridges violates the terms of her probation, she faces 15 years in prison.
koamnewsnow.com
"This drug house now closed to the public," in Butler, Mo.; Sheriff's Office serve Narcotics Warrant at residence
BUTLER, Mo. - Tuesday, January 10, 2023 the Bates County Sheriff's office served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 100 N Olive in Butler. "Illegal items were recovered from multiple locations in the residence to include; a loaded syringe, spoons and glass containers with methamphetamine residue, straws with methamphetamine residue, Tin with methamphetamine residue, baggies with methamphetamine residue and multiple digital scales with methamphetamine residue." - BCSO MEDIA RELEASE.
Missouri’s first marijuana expungement cases laying the groundwork for reform
A Cass County courtroom could be one of the first places in the state to let someone out of prison by expunging a previous marijuana conviction.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase
KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
An 85-year-old Sedalia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert, and impacted the ground.
YAHOO!
74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say
A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge of Jefferson and Falon Carew...
mykdkd.com
Claude F. “Todd” Conner, Jr.
Claude F. “Todd” Conner, Jr., 76, of Knob Noster, Missouri passed away Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Warrensburg, Mo. The family will receive friends from noon to 2:00 p.m., just prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Mo. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Risen From The Ashes, Windsor Dog Pound or the Warrensburg Cat Advocates. These donations may be left in care of the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
More cities consider additional marijuana sales tax Tuesday
Independence, Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, North Kansas City and Smithville all have discussions about a local marijuana sales tax on their city council or board of aldermen agendas tonight.
mykdkd.com
Heartland Community Theatre – “Safari Sunday” Movie Matinee – Sunday, Jan. 22
Heartland Community Theatre is pleased to announce the return of our 4th Sunday monthly movie matinee, the first for 2023. Please come join us this Sunday, January 22nd, 2023, starting at 2:00 p.m., for our latest edition, which is a “Safari Sunday” event!. Our feature presentation is “King...
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
