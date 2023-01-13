Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested 8 months after man shot and killed outside southwest Houston motel
HPD previously released surveillance photos and video of the suspect, hoping someone would recognize him. The 28-year-old was arrested on Jan. 11.
Click2Houston.com
Family Dollar clerk shot in leg by robbery suspects in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A clerk at a Family Dollar in north Houston is recovering after being shot by robbery suspects Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to an alarm at a Family Dollar located at 11046 Airline Dr. around 8:57 p.m. According to investigators, a...
Houston mother pleads guilty to stabbing death of 4-year-old daughter, gets 40-year sentence
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing. She will have to serve at least half her sentence before she is eligible for parole and is barred from appealing the conviction or sentence.
WANTED: Burglars pry open ATM, steal cash at northeast Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with identifying three men who stole money from an ATM inside a northeast convenience store. This happened on Dec. 31, 2022 at around 4 a.m. at a convenience store on South Lake Houston Parkway at Normandy Street. Police said the men...
Click2Houston.com
Houston mom who said 4-year-old was ‘now in heaven’ after fatally stabbing own daughter sentenced to 40 years, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder last week in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “It is almost incomprehensible that a mother would brutally murder her own baby,”...
21-year-old man charged in shooting of girlfriend found dead in north Houston home, HPD said
Police said the 23-year-old victim was found dead, with at least one gunshot wound, in a bedroom at her north Houston home.
Click2Houston.com
4 people injured during drive-by shooting at northeast Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after four people were reportedly injured during a shooting in northeast Houston,. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6729 Lockwood Drive around 6:45 p.m. Officers said four people were standing outside, three men and a woman, when a black 4-door truck...
Click2Houston.com
Video: Woman attempts to chase robbers after bag-snatching, gets dragged by suspect’s vehicle in apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of an aggravated robbery of a woman at a southeast Houston apartment complex in hopes someone will recognize those involved, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9, 2022 around 12 a.m. at an apartment complex located...
'It's overkill': Activists believe taqueria customer who shot, killed robber should be charged
Police have decided not to charge the customer involved. Instead, it has been referred to a grand jury to decide if the shooting was justified.
fox26houston.com
Houston activists call for Taqueria customer who shot robber to be charged
HOUSTON - While many people have been calling the man who gunned down a robber side of a Houston taqueria a hero, local community activists are calling for his arrest. "I'm hoping the grand jury does something because if they don't, the message that will be sent will be the wild wild west," said activist Quanell X.
Click2Houston.com
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy hospitalized after falling into bayou while chasing suspect who fled on foot in Katy area
KATY – A deputy has been transported to the hospital after falling while chasing a suspect in the Katy area Tuesday evening. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident that happened in the 800 block of Katy Fort Bend Road around 8 p.m. Sheriff Gonzalez said deputies...
Click2Houston.com
‘That’s overkill’: Activists, civil rights organizations believe patron who shot and killed robbery suspect at taco shop should face charges
HOUSTON – Community activists and civil rights organizations are speaking out after a customer shot and killed a suspect at a taco shop last week. “When he shot him the first time, he was well within the law. But, when he turned right back around and directly [and] shot him again, now you have made yourself an actual criminal,” Dr. Candice Matthews said.
cw39.com
Sheriff: Man escapes after barricading himself in north Harris County home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search is on for a man who allegedly shot at his wife and escaped from his home after barricading himself in his north Harris County home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said that the suspect was not found...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot, woman injured when suspect opens fire at Baytown apartment complex, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police are hunting for the suspect who opened fire on a man and woman at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 12:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1200 Block of Missouri Street. Upon arrival,...
Man hired under fake identity who robbed Cle Nightclub sentenced to 40 years, US Attorney announces
Hakeem Alexander Coles used a fake identity to be hired as a security guard at Cle Nightclub before robbing employees at gunpoint after closing.
Man in stable condition after being shot in southeast Houston, police say
Houston Police Department officers say they're investigating a shooting on Phlox Street that sent one man to the hospital after reports of "people with guns."
onscene.tv
One Dead, Four Injured During Shooting | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 | 1:30 a.m. LOCATION: 5121 W FM-1960 CITY: Houston DETAILS: HCSO responded to a shooting. Deputies arrived and found multiple patients suffering from gunshot wounds. A total of 5 people were struck by gunfire. One of those people has been pronounced deceased. There are several types of shell casings on scene (Was told off camera there are 5.56, 7.62 & 9mm casings throughout the scene). All victims were adults, 2 males & 3 females. The shooting is located outside of ” Lounge 33″. The initial reports are that a vehicle pulled up, people exited and opened fire. There is very little suspect info at this time. Over 50 shots were fired in the parking lot. HCSO crime scene & homicide are working the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman shot while getting food at taco truck in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they say a man and a woman were shot by two suspects at a taco truck in southwest Houston late Saturday. It happened in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Drive near Beechnut Street shortly before midnight. Officers said the man and a...
Bond set at $100K for suspect accused of threatening to kill customers inside Star Cinema in Spring
Star Cinema was at the center of a scary moment for moviegoers on Thursday after a suspect was arrested for threatening to kill everyone inside the theater, investigators say.
