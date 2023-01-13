NEAR SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A 13-year-old girl from Colorado is in custody following a Monday night car chase in Buffalo County. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw an eastbound SUV traveling about 35 miles an hour on Interstate 80. The trooper tried a traffic stop about four miles east of the Kearney exit, but the vehicle pulled away and continued eastbound at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.

